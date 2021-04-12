OUR POSITION: We understand Allegiant Travel Company's dilemma with Sunseeker Resort and Kingsway Country Club, but we believe the longer the golf course remains in limbo the more difficult it will be to restore or sell.
The condition and future of Kingsway Country Club keeps continues to be a nagging question for Allegiant Travel Co.
If you missed a story earlier this week in The Daily Sun by Daniel Sutphin, we'll give you the cliff notes version.
Allegiant bought the championship golf course on the Charlotte/DeSoto county border as an added amenity for visitors who would be staying at their Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor. Most everyone knows what's going on there. The pandemic crippled airlines in the U.S. for months and Allegiant was no exception — although its recovery has been remarkably quicker and more on track for normalcy than larger airlines in the nation.
While air travel suffered, money was diverted from Sunseeker and construction halted — as did work to redo Kingsway into what was described at the time as an even more challenging course that offered an enhanced experience.
For a while, the course was neglected. Neighbors complained about the unsightly appearance, especially along Kings Highway. DeSoto County got involved and Allegiant agreed to put a crew in place to clean things up.
Most recently, residents claim the clean-up crew is neglecting its duties and things are looking bad again.
Allegiant Spokesperson Hilarie Grey says that's not the case.
"We have people out there every day," she said Monday. "It's hard for people to keep an eye on everything that is going on out there."
According to Sutphin's story a "notice to proceed" was issued by DeSoto County's development department to Allegiant in February as part of an improvement plan for the site. The notice set the stage for renovations on the course, including buffers along the residential units within the course and along the property boundaries, as well as drainage changes throughout the property.
Grey told Sutphin the company had been waiting on the agreement from DeSoto to begin work. That project, however, is still not underway.
Allegiant Airlines and Travel Co. are headed up by some of — what we perceive as — the sharpest minds in the entertainment and airline business. Our dealings with those in charge have been straightforward from the very day they purchased the property in Charlotte Harbor to build what would have been their first venture into the resort business — a natural progression to build on the growing number of people flying into the Punta Gorda Airport.
But, given all that's happened in the past year, we believe the best move would be to market the golf course to someone who can get it up and running and concentrate on the resort.
Grey declined to comment on that scenario, but said the future of both the resort and golf course is on the table.
"We feel good about where we fit industry wise," she said of the airline. "Hopefully, things will materialize soon.
"As far as the golf course we feel Kingsway is a great asset. It's all about timing with it and the resort. It's not a bad problem to have.
"A partner may come along ... Everyone wants this project to move forward."
Meanwhile, those whose property border the golf course are growing restless with the lack of progress.
Maybe a "for sale" sign would make them feel better.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.