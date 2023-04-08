OUR POSITION: A decision by the owners of Fishermen’s Village to pull their request for expansion is a smart move, yet it speaks to a continuous problem the city faces.
ATA Fishville Florida, LLC, will try, try again. It’s a recurring story for developers wanting to do a project in Punta Gorda.
The owners of Fishermen’s Village — as most might already know — want to grow bigger. They have plans for their property to become a destination point in Southwest Florida.
Fishville proposed a 100-foot hotel on its land near its shopping center, along with apartments, condos and residences near Gilchrist Park. To do so would require a comprehensive plan amendment and a planned development rezoning in the city.
But it was no surprise when residents protested. And, some of their protesting was not without merit.
There were complaints that the hotel violated building height restrictions. They also claimed a request for the city to vacate a portion of West Retta Esplanade would limit access to nearby condominiums. Those were, for sure, issues that needed to be addressed.
Those are issues we believe the city and Fishville can resolve with some compromise.
But time ran out for ATA Fishville owner Jon Larmore, who sent a letter to the city saying the residents’ protesting caused him to step back and rethink what he needed and what he wanted.
“Once the (planned development application) was submitted, we were surprised at the level of pushback the project received and continues to receive in the community,” he wrote, as reported in The Daily Sun last week. “In the succeeding weeks we have been working hard to make all the puzzle pieces fit, for City Council, the public and the project.”
Larmore said he intends to take another look at the issues at the root of the protest and come back with another plan. He made sure he did everything the right way so he would not have to wait months before submitting another plan.
There are two sides to this conundrum.
We are pleased when residents of a city or county or homeowners association pay attention to what is going on in their neighborhood and take action if there is a problem. That’s how it’s suppose to work when everything is done in the sunshine.
But, we’re also disappointed that another planned development that would ease the tax burden on home owners in Punta Gorda is in trouble.
It’s becoming all too normal for any developer who wants to build in the city to run afoul of a vocal group of citizens who apparently want no changes. Maybe we’re selling them short, but as evidenced by the recent backlash against plans for the City Marketplace property, anything that includes a building over 50 feet or so, or condos, or is a threat to density preferences is dead on arrival.
Punta Gorda’s reputation is nearing the point where no developer will feel welcome in the city and that would not be good.
The City Council has to get to the point that NIMBY voices take a back seat to voices of reason. People who understand the dire consequences of not developing the city’s waterfront and business community must step up and support appropriate growth for future generations.
The right kind of growth is badly needed. It may take an uncomfortable compromise for two sides to agree, but expanding the tax base and recruiting new businesses is paramount to the city’s future.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.