OUR POSITION: We should do away with costly special elections.
We’d be remiss if we did not hold up Charlotte County Schools as an example of how to do things the right way.
The school district will use the regular election in November to allow voters to decide a 1 mill property tax increase to help schools, instead of going to a costly special election.
If only Sarasota County would agree to save taxpayers money that way.
Last week, Sarasota County had a special Tuesday election to ask voters to be taxed again to boost the school district’s budget and for voters to decide on a referendum about single member district voting. The schools got more money, which was no surprise. Voters have approved that 1 mill tax for 20 years now. County commissioners, however, were not able to convince people to vote for them countywide.
The special election cost more than $630,000.
That’s a lot of money out of taxpayers’ pockets that maybe could be used for parks, homeless, rent and utility assistance or a number of other things.
The blueprint for getting voters to approve something is to have the election at a time when only people truly fired up about the subject are likely to turn out. There is, however, some credence to the fact referendums are often so low on the ballot they are often dismissed.
We doubt, or hope, there won’t be another referendum on single member district voting now that issue has been settled twice. We also hope the Sarasota County School District would feel confident by now that voters are in total agreement that investing in their schools is a good idea.
We should be much more prudent about scheduling any special election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.