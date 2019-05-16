OUR POSITION: An increase in the number of visitors to Charlotte and Sarasota counties bodes well for the prospects of making the area a magnet for sports events.
They just keep coming.
Despite possible images of the past year’s red tide outbreak and news about blue-green algae dancing in their heads, visitors were drawn to Charlotte County in record numbers.
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau announced last week that, for the first time ever, more than $1 million in tax revenues was collected by our hotels and vacation rentals in March. To be precise, tourist development tax revenues totaled $1,009,357 for the month. That is a 5.43 percent increase from March of 2018, according to a press release by the bureau.
Charlotte County charges a 5 percent tourist development tax on accommodations people rent for 6 months or less and, of course, there is a 7 percent sales tax in the county. Charlotte takes the first 3 percent of tourist tax for promotion and marketing and the other 2 percent to pay off debt service on Charlotte Sports Park.
“It was a miserable winter up north and warmer temperatures typically drive visitation to Southwest Florida . . .” Wendie Vestfall, director Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau, said in the release.
More than the weather, though, Charlotte County benefited from the increasing attention paid to us by sports teams. The biggest draw continues to be the annual Snowbird Baseball Classic. The event attracts college baseball teams from all over the nation as they try to work out the winter kinks in a warmer climate. Teams arrive at various times between Feb. 13 and March 22 and schedule games at local venues that are open to the public.
Another event that is getting more and more notoriety each year is the SpringFling Women’s Collegiate Lacrosse free for all that is played March 10-22.
Vestfall said in a press release that those two events alone accounted for a $16 million economic impact and $10.5 million in direct expenditures for accommodations, food and other sports expenses.
And it doesn’t end there by any means.
The Sugar Bert boxing tournament returns in June at the Charlotte Harbor Event and conference Center with more than 300 boxers expected to compete. And, May 18, a pro beach volleyball tournament is planned for the waterfront grounds at Four Points Punta Gorda Harborside. That event will be televised on several area outlets.
“Sports has been a big target of ours for a while,” Vestfall said.
Sean Doherty, sales and sports marketing manager and a veteran of 14 years with the bureau, is on the road right now at a national conference to promote Charlotte County and look for other possible sports events he can lure to our warm weather.
We already have great facilities here but North Port will soon have a 25-meter pool capable of hosting swim meets and, when it is built, the hurricane shelter/fieldhouse at Babcock Ranch could draw indoor sports events like volleyball and wrestling just to mention two possibilities. Also, the pickleball courts will soon be open for play in Punta Gorda and its founders tout that facility as good enough to host national tournaments.
A real sports mecca. That could be Charlotte County’s ticket to new records for visitors and tax income.
