OUR POSITION: Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach is beginning to get recognized as a potential destination for major sporting events and if we plan right and take advantage of our opportunities it could pay off big.
The word was out Tuesday that Charlotte County will play host to the 2024 U.S. Sports Congress slated for the Sunseeker Resort.
And, on the same day, we learned about the first Gulf Coast Cornhole Classic planned for three days this summer at different locations throughout Charlotte County.
Neither announcement may seem like an earth-shaking game changer. But it doesn’t take much imagination to see the good work put in by the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitors and Convention Bureau behind the scenes and the potential for Charlotte County — and all of Southwest Florida — to become a destination for not only statewide sporting events but national events as well.
The 2024 U.S. Sports Congress conference, Dec. 9-11, might be the first major conference at the new Sunseeker Resort. But, we bet, it won’t be the last.
Anyone who has doubts about what Sunseeker will mean to Charlotte County — besides the tax revenue — can look at what this conference means to the area. It is an opportunity for sports people from all walks of amateur and professional sports to experience Charlotte County and see what we have to offer. It’s a coup for Sunseeker and the area.
U.S. Sports Congress attracts top level decision-makers from the world of amateur sports events and tourism, according to a press release. The people who will visit our area for this conference represent sport governing bodies who make decisions on where sporting events might take place all over the nation. They represent tens of thousands of athletes.
Past presenters have included individuals from the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) to Major League Baseball, and many other sports brands and organizations, according to the press release.
In comparison, you might get the idea a cornhole tournament is not that big a deal. But it is.
For three days, people who love the game from all over the state will converge on Charlotte County to compete for $20,000 in prize money, all the while soaking up the good vibes from waterfront destinations like the Four Points Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside.
The tournament itself should be a big money-maker for local restaurants and hotels. But, if that isn’t enough, we believe the experience will pay off in return visits for people who discover what a gem of destination we are.
The idea of being a major destination for sporting events is not far-fetched at all.
It wasn’t that long ago that Babcock Ranch founder Syd Kitson envisioned drawing major amateur and youth national tournaments to his development. There was talk of a hotel, an indoor sports arena and dreams of all the people who would come and discover Babcock Ranch and Southwest Florida.
Others have found Charlotte and Sarasota counties to be the perfect location for their sporting events.
The Snowbird Baseball NCAA Classic draws major college teams and their fans from all over the U.S. to ballfields here. The NCAA Spring Fling Women’s Lacrosse tournament has found our weather to be a good draw.
And, of course, we have our own events like the Englewood Beach Waterfest, which brings the Offshore Powerboat Association’s world speedboat championships to Englewood each November. And, the PicklePlex in Punta Gorda has seen pro and amateur players from all over the world come here for national championship tournaments.
We have a Major League-quality spring training facility, albeit one that is suffering from Hurricane Ian hangover, that is home to the Tampa Bay Rays and could be rebuilt to handle all sorts of events. And, down the road, is CoolToday baseball park, spring training home of the Atlanta Braves.
We have it all. And it’s no longer a secret.
