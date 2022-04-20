OUR POSITION: St. David’s Jubilee Center in Englewood is just one example of the giving and compassionate nature of our communities.

Last year, 7,261 people — some homeless and some just down on their luck — got a helping hand from St. David’s Jubilee Center in Englewood. And it was no easy task meeting their needs.

Ruth Hill, director of the center where so many people know they can go to get help, thanked volunteers and donors recently at an appreciation luncheon.

The center has been a beacon of hope for people facing challenges in Englewood for years. They know they can go there for food, hygiene products, free clothing and often just a shoulder to lean on.

The volunteers perform numerous tasks from picking up donations from businesses, to stocking the food pantry, to serving as a sounding board for people who don’t know how to get help.

The community plays a big role in the success of the center too by sponsoring events like a Thanksgiving day “turkey trot” in the Oyster Creek community that raised about $3,000 for St. David’s.

Other sources of financial help come in consistently from the community — like the $1,000 check from the Women of Windward, that will help stock the food pantry.

There are dozens of nonprofits, churches and other organizations that help the poor and homeless in our communities. We are proud to live in a place where people care about others.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments