OUR POSITION: 20th Judicial Circuit Assistant State Attorney Dan Feinberg was recently honored with the 2020 Eugene Berry Award, a credit to his hard work.
We remember when Dan Feinberg worked out of a small office in Punta Gorda. It was the kind of job the 20th Judicial Circuit State Attorney gave to someone with the unspoken charge to “prove yourself to me.”
Feinberg took on that challenge. He worked long hours, paid attention to detail and took on difficult cases with gusto. And he was always accessible to the media, something that is rare today.
Feinberg has been a prosecutor for 31 years, the last 28 in the 20th Judicial Circuit, according to a press release sent last week. He has worked his way up to senior homicide division prosecutor and the chief prosecutor in the Cold Case Homicide Unit.
The Eugene Berry Award, which he won, is presented to an assistant state attorney for outstanding prosecutorial service by the Florida Prosecuting Attorneys Association. It is named after Assistant State Attorney Eugene Berry who was shot and killed at his Charlotte County home after answering his door on Jan. 16, 1982. He was murdered by the wife of a man Berry prosecuted on drug charges. At the time of the murder, Berry was 46, and the head of the Charlotte County Office.
For reasons of transparency, we must reveal Feinberg’s wife, Christy, is a part-time editor at The Daily Sun. But we noticed his work ethic long before they met.
“Assistant State Attorney Dan Feinberg is greatly deserving of this recognition and honor because his work has had a lasting impact on Southwest Florida,” State Attorney Amira Fox said in the press release. “Dan has prosecuted numerous heinous murder cases including death penalty cases. He has also helped solve cold cases, holding defendants accountable for their crimes. His work has allowed families to find closure and made Southwest Florida a safer place to live.”
According to the State Attorney Office, Feinberg has successfully prosecuted at least a dozen cold cases — always the most difficult because of the time lapse and sometimes unavailable witnesses who may have moved or even passed away over the course of time.
One challenging case was solving the murder of Charlotte County teenager Tara Sidarovich. The young woman was home alone when she answered the door for two repairmen. She was never seen alive again. Feinberg and his team used scant details to charge two local men and earn convictions in her murder.
His biggest success, in our opinion, was a case that went unsolved for years when 4-year-old Miami resident Pilar Rodriguez disappeared while visiting Charlotte County. She was brought to Punta Gorda by her babysitter in 1999 and never seen again. It took years to get the babysitter to tell what she knew and to convict her then-boyfriend for the murder of the child, whose body was never found.
“Dan does not see obstacles, but rather looks at things from all angles, to see if there is a way through the evidence, to the truth. It is with his energy, intellect, and experience, that he helps get justice done,” said State Attorney Fox.
Overall, Feinberg has charged 20 defendants with homicide in cold cases, 12 pending trial and eight already convicted.
Congratulations to Feinberg.
