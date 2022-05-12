OUR POSITION: A new state law requiring schools to teach the impact of communism is another attempt by Gov. Ron DeSantis to pander to his base, especially among Cubans in South Florida, for a presidential run.
We’re not surprised that HB 395 — passed out of this year’s legislative session — calls for a Victims of Communism Day be observed in Florida. And, the bill also calls for adding how communism victimizes its followers to classroom studies.
This is exactly the stuff lawmakers worked on this year that impacts almost no one in the state while not addressing property insurance, affordable housing and a number of other major issues that affect every Floridian.
Let us be clear. Communism can be used for evil. Students should know about its origins and the philosophy it teaches.
But a state day dedicated to it? That is a stretch.
And, why can we teach the often terrible consequences of communism in our schools and leave out the evils of racism and the near genocide of Native Americans? We’re sure those responsible for the bill that restricts any teachings making a student “feel uncomfortable” or that would be “divisive” would argue a previous education bill does not deny knowledge of slavery or other sensitive topics.
But we can’t put communism on the same level of slavery and war against Native Americans as far as how uncomfortable it may make us. The exception, of course, would be immigrants from communist countries, including the large Cuban population in South Florida.
Maybe that has something to do with why Gov. Ron DeSantis went to Freedom Tower in Miami to sign the bill.
The bill calls for at least 45 minutes of required Victims of Communism Day instruction during the 2023-2024 school year.
We have no problem with that. Let’s just make sure we cover the other “evils” that students need to learn about.
