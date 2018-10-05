Newcomer Tony Mowry, a Democrat, faces newcomer James Buchanan, a Republican, in the race for the House District 74 seat left open by the departure of two-term Rep. Julio Gonzalez of Venice.
Mowry, who grew up in Venice and returned after college and service in the Air Force, is relatively unknown. Buchanan grew up on Longboat Key, works in Sarasota and only recently bought a house in the northernmost area of the district. His name is far better known: James’ father, Vern, has represented portions of this region in Congress since 2007. Around here, the Buchanan name likely carries political benefits.
It wasn’t enough for James Buchanan last winter-spring, though, when he ran in a special election for an open seat in House District 72 in northern Sarasota. Buchanan lost to Democrat Margaret Good, then turned his sights to an open seat south in Sarasota County.
Earlier this year, he told us he was not shopping for a legislative job, but some people had asked him “to consider” running here. He did. He bought a house in Osprey, filed to run and beat Republican Linda Yates in the primary. This district includes North Port, Englewood, Venice, Nokomis and unincorporated Sarasota south of Blackburn Point Road and State Road 681.
Buchanan, 36, was born in Michigan, grew up in Sarasota County, graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota and Florida universities. He is a real estate broker and owns James Buchanan Realty on Longboat Key.
Buchanan told our editorial board this race wasn’t an attempt to further the Buchanan family political legacy.
“I don’t want to be considered a politician,” he told us. “I want to work for peole.”
Like his father, he is a moderate Republican.
“I’m willing to work across party lines,” he said.
Also like his father, Buchanan opposes offshore oil and gas drilling. He expressed concern about the environment, and noted the problems of red tide and Lake Okeechobee flow.
“I think it’s important we maintain our environment,” he said. “We need to have a clean water source in Florida.”
Buchanan called for more funding for research programs at Mote Marine Laboratory. He also opposed the Legislature’s shift of money from the Florida Forever land preservation fund.
“It’s not right for something designated to be used for something else,” he said.
A top local priority is the build-out of River Road. Buchanan also wants to reduce regulations and taxes for small businesses.
Mowry, 41, was born in California, grew up in Venice, graduated from Venice High School and then Temple University Law School. He served as an active reservist JAG with the U.S. Air Force for six years. He now operates a law firm in downtown Venice, specializing in elder law.
Mowry thought his combination of military service, his skills as a lawyer and working-family background set him apart and opened the door for a Democrat to win election in a district President Trump carried by 23 points.
“I know this segment of South County,” he said.
He believed a concentration on environmental issues would boost his campaign.
“I was talking about the environment and about Everglades restoration long before the summer of tide tide,” Mowry told us.
Nutrient-rich runoff was likely feeding the hyper-algae problem, he said. “If it’s not,” he added, limiting nutrient-laden runoff “is not going to do any harm.”
Another plus, he said, was his understanding of issues facing the district’s elderly population. It is the specialty of his law office.
Mowry also criticized the Legislature’s penchant for “draining” the Florida Forever Trust Fund.
“It’s one of the things that drove me to run,” he said. “Voters pass (a constitutional amendment) and they (Republican legislators) sweep the funds from it.”
About his differences with Buchanan on the environment, Mowry said, “Follow the money. He’s taken money from fossil fuels (industry) and developers.” Mowry said he has not.
His concern also included River Road traffic and development burdens.
He asked, “How do we get to the point that this is a crisis?”
Overall, Mowry said, “I am not running for office because I am bored or need another job. I’m running because I want to represent the people of the district.”
We agree that Mowry has a greater feel for South County and a deeper commitment to the district. We also were impressed with his military background and work with elder law.
The Sun recommends Tony Mowry for the State House District 74 seat.^p
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.