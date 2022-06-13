OUR POSITION: Our tri-county’s delegation in Tallahassee did a good job of seeing many of our financial needs were taken care of this past legislative session.
It used to be called “bringing home the bacon.”
That was when the person representing your area in the state Legislature or Congress used his or her influence to funnel money to pet projects in your hometown. The late Sen. Robert Byrd of West Virginia was the master of this political money grab that kept his financially poor state afloat.
Policies and rules have curtailed some of that, but no one should be fooled into thinking that certain politicians don’t have the ability to attract projects and funding. Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties have a nice advantage over other areas that lack a large metro influence inasmuch as we are represented by Sen. Joe Gruters, District 25, who is also head of the Republican party; Rep Michael Grant, District 75, House majority leader and Sen. Ben Albritton, District 26, a future Senate president we hear. And, Rep. James Buchanan has begun to build a reputation of his own following in the footsteps of his father, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.
We don’t hesitate to criticize our representatives for bills we think are unneeded, so we certainly should thank them for money that will come our way now that the final state budget was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Grant wrote about his success in diverting funds here in a Sunday column. His efforts paid off with:
• The Charlotte County School District receiving almost $4.5 million towards school readiness services for early learning and $2.5 million more for voluntary prekindergarten.
• Funds for local nursing education will be $618,774.
• About $3 million will boost Charlotte County workforce education funding.
• There will be $3 million of reoccurring funding sent to Mote Marine Aquarium to spend on research to prevent and mitigate red tide.
• A $1 million gift to improve the natural filtration of Charlotte Harbor using clams.
• Another water quality project will see Charlotte County get $2 million for septic-to-sewer conversion.
• Punta Gorda will get a new Emergency Training Center for first responders in the City of Punta Gorda.
• The city also gets $497,900 to help with restoration of the historic A.C. Freeman House.
• The William R. Gaines, Jr. Veteran’s Memorial Park is ticketed for $2 million towards the Beirut Peacekeepers Memorial Tower.
• A 62-year-old drawbridge on State Road 31 is scheduled to be replaced by January 2026, with $30 million seed money to start the work.
• State Road 776 will be resurfaced in the El Jobean area at the cost of $2.5 million.
• The Charlotte County section of I-75 will receive $1.5 million for maintenance.
• Harborview Road will get $6.4 million for widening from Melbourne Street to I-75.
In Sarasota County, Buchanan helped bring home money for:
• UF/IFAS Quantifying Ecosystems Services with Artificial Intelligence, $2 million.
• An Englewood Water District North water reclamation facility, $2.5 million.
• Sarasota County Regional Fire/EMS training academy, $2 million
• State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota Science & Technology Building, $1 million.
• Flagler County septic to sewer conversion project on the Barrier Island, $6.4 million.
• A billion clams for that Charlotte Harbor project, $1 million.
• Selah Freedom Programs and Services for Victims of Sex Trafficking and Exploitation, $750,000.
• Sarasota Bradenton International Airport terminal expansion and baggage improvements, $6 million.
In all, Rep. Buchanan, Sen. Gruters and the delegation lassoed $21.8 million for Sarasota County constituents.
With Sen. Albritton’s help, DeSoto County will benefit from this fiscal year’s state budget to the tune of about $23 million. Projects and their cost (rounded off) include:
• Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo, $1.5 million
• Arcadia Municipal Airport design and construction of T-Hangars, $2.1 million
• Arcadia Boys and Girls Club renovation, $500,000.
• S.R. 70 from county line to Peace River resurfacing, $1.1 million.
• School Readiness Services, $2 million.
• Voluntary Prekindergarten Program, $733,571.
• S.R. 35 (U.S. 17) at Northeast Livingston Street and Northeast Mckay Street, resurfacing, $1.1 million
• Arcadia City Hall — Phase II, $448,847.
• DeSoto County Courthouse exterior restoration, $500,000.
• SR 70 from Countv Line to Peace River, $7.9 million.
• S.R. 72 from Sarasota County line to Southwest Rodgers Avenue, $3.1 million.
It was a good year for Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Say thanks to our representatives in Tallahassee.
