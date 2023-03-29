OUR POSITION: Florida lawmakers are asking for a serious look at our mental health system. We urge them to follow through on any findings unlike their passive approach in the past.
The Florida Legislature wants to know what’s working and what’s not working as far as the state’s mental health network.
They went so far as to appoint a commission to look at the topic — from mental health to substance abuse. That commission — made up of judges, medical professionals and law enforcement — was charged with presenting a report earlier this year as their duties wind down.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell was chairman this past year.
“I was the law enforcement guy on the commission,” he said last week.
“We looked at the entire system of service, the gaps where people are not getting service and so on,” he said. “The commission was to sunset in September but there were some bills pushed through that will extend our work until 2027.”
Lawmakers want to tweak their approach to problems with the system and obviously believe more input and time is needed. We appreciate the fact they want to make sure all the bases are covered. At least that is what we hope the extension means and not that they are just kicking the can down the road.
“They want to look at things from top to bottom,” Prummell said. “They have added some responsibilities like suicide and service from local providers.”
Prummell said he was lending a voice in all areas of the study but especially on the criminal justice aspect of treatment. He surely could attest to the problem of how jails and prisons are more frequently becoming treatment or holding centers for people with mental health issues.
“One thing we are looking at is Baker Act reform and competency hearings,” he said.
“In court when they find someone incompetent to stand trial, they are sent to a state hospital — but not really to receive treatment. They are there so they can get to the point where they are found competent to stand trial. They want them to be able to understand the charges against them and be able to communicate with their attorney.”
Prummell said when that happens, that 70% of the time the suspect, in what is often a lower level felony, is either released with time served, gets probation and/or the charges are dropped.
“We spend a lot of money on competency hearings,” the sheriff said. “There are around 1,500 a year and it costs the state millions of dollars to get them to trial. And, after that, most of them don’t actually go to trial.
“We need to focus on serious felonies and divert the lower level crimes somewhere else.”
Prummell said counties like Charlotte are lucky to have the funds for drug and mental health courts. Both save time and money and have an impact on getting help for the suspect.
“A lot of rural counties don’t have the funds for this so we are looking at things like a regional approach.”
Prummell said the commission has worked hard to get at the problems and come up with suggestions to make the system better.
“I am hoping (the legislators) listen,” he said. “When I was appointed I did a lot of homework, back as far as 2001 when there are other commissions and committees put together and they had some of the same recommendations we did, but nothing was done. It was discouraging.”
And that is a problem. The Legislature is focused on issues that win votes and make lobbyists happy. Mental health is not a topic that does either.
Prummell has hope that after the commission works to tweak its report in the coming year, something will get done in 2024.
We hope so. As the sheriff said, the problem is not going away.
