OUR POSITION: Thousands of Floridians are paying the price for the state’s lackadaisical approach to problems with its unemployment website.
One caller to the Sun newsroom complained that he was able to watch a “whole movie” while on hold applying for unemployment.
He was lucky. He eventually got through after trying for two days. Some who have lost their job because of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on businesses still have not been able to file an application.
A North Port restaurant worker told us she gave up after being told to call back at the end of March.
Granted, no one saw this pandemic coming. But there is no good defense for the failure of the state’s economic lifeline to those losing their jobs.
“From my heart, I apologize for what you’re going through,” Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson said Thursday. “There’s a full commitment from me, personally and professionally, to get you the resources you need from my department.”
The apology seemed heartfelt. But it doesn’t explain why nothing was done even after state auditors warned Gov. Ron DeSantis that Florida’s unemployment website was dealing with major problems long before the coronavirus sent a flood of laid-off workers looking for help.
And, even more damning are claims from Republicans themselves that former Gov. Rick Scott, now a U.S. senator, never wanted the system to work well and had it designed to frustrate applicants to keep the state’s unemployment numbers low, according to a Politico story.
Republican Party of Florida chairman Sen. Joe Gruters, of Sarasota, went so far as to say “someone should go to jail . . .” for the pitiful performance of the $77 million system.
According to a Miami Herald article, a 2019 report said auditors had flagged all sorts of issues with the website dating all the way back to 2015. But no one bothered, or wanted, to fix the problem.
Now, the unprecedented crush of calls from out-of-work waiters, cooks, retail store clerks and others is forcing Lawson and his team to work feverishly to fix the problem — a fix that includes accepting paper applications.
Florida reported 227,000 unemployment claims for the week ending March 28. That was triple the claims filed the previous week. More than 130,000 claims were made in one day.
The problem is, those numbers only account for the lucky people who have been able to get through for help. And it only counts the claims that have been processed.
As the ranks of Florida’s unemployed swelled this past week, frustration built as they reported phone calls going unanswered or being hung up on accidentally.
Florida, with an economy built on tourism, will be one of the hardest hit states for unemployment. And, it will be the hourly workers who will pay the heaviest price.
The Department of Economic Opportunity’s fixes include adding new hardware to allow more calls to come in at the same time. And, more workers are being hired to handle the multitude of claims.
These fixes are coming too late for many. Thousands of Floridians are in danger of missing out on the federal government’s $600 bonus that is part of the stimulus package approved last week. If their unemployment claims are not filed and approved before those checks start rolling out, there is a strong possibility that ship has sailed.
Again, no one saw this pandemic coming. But shame on the governor, Scott and others who knew the system had problems but ignored the potential for a statewide disaster.
