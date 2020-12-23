OUR POSITION: We’re not convinced it was a good idea to give the power of approving developments in wetlands to the state.
Environmentalists would compare it to the fox guarding the hen house.
That’s the analogy for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency agreeing to transfer the permitting of development on wetlands to the state of Florida.
There are two distinct positions on the controversial move.
Florida government officials and developers say it is long overdue and would aid in getting projects completed cheaper and in a more timely manner. Instead of having to get approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fish and Wildlife Service, Marine Fisheries Service and the Environmental Protection Agency developers now have to just deal with the state.
That could be a good thing and a boon to development.
But, it also could mean a fast track for developers to build roads and pave over wetlands that are crucial to the health of Florida’s environment. There has already been concern about projects envisioned for Collier County that might disrupt Florida panther habitat and build over areas that are wet in the wet season and dry in the winter season.
In a Miami Herald story, Sierra Club Florida Chapter Director Frank Jackalone expressed his contempt for the decision, saying it was a dream come true for developers, miners and road builders who pay a lot to lobbyists in Tallahassee to win them favors.
“The developers will get more permits to build massive housing developments over wetlands, the rock miners will get more permits to extract limestone under Florida’s natural landscape and the road builders will get more permits to pave over ponds, lakes, rivers and swamps in Florida’s paradise,” Jackalone said.
The EPA argues that Florida already has a system in place that is as tough or tougher than requirements by the Army Corps in deciding where building can take place and where it would endanger wetlands.
While EPA sponsored two virtual meetings to allow comment from Floridians, we fear the pandemic and other distractions likely limited participation from those who knew of the little publicized opportunity.
In a Tampa Bay Times story, environmentalists complained that Florida has a history of liberal decision-making when it comes to developers and wetlands. It noted that the state had more than 20 million acres of wetlands in the 1800s and in 1996 had an estimated 11.4 million acres.
Wetlands are a key to protecting the state’s vast water network that is important to sportsmen and tourists. The state’s wetlands provide a habitat for animals, storage for floodwaters and filter contaminants that might make their way to our shorelines.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio were strongly in favor of the EPA’s decision. That should be no surprise given their history of working for less regulation on all fronts.
We’re not ready to condemn the EPA and state for the turnover in responsibilities. But we do fear the strong lobbying forces in Tallahassee will run roughshod over the state and lawmakers when it comes to getting what developers want. We could see massive gated communities and resorts crop up in areas that are flush with wildlife and fish now. The long-term impact on our state and the Everglades would be costly if that is allowed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.