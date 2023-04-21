OUR POSITION: More money to support a growing wildlife corridor in the state is a great investment.
Florida lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis have taken recent actions to bolster the Florida Wildlife Corridor.
The corridor connects 17.7 million acres of land for wildlife (including Florida panthers and bears), conservation, undeveloped spaces and eco-tourism. The corridor stretches from the Florida Panhandle down to the Everglades and Florida Keys.
During this year’s legislative session, state lawmakers approved a $200 million investment in the corridor to better connect it to the Florida Greenways and Trails System and the SUN Trail Network, a paved network of trails and pathways around the state including the Tampa area.
The state created the Wildlife Corridor program in 2021 with an initial $600 million investment from the state. One centerpiece of the effort entails the state purchasing development rights from farmers, citrus growers and ranchers so they can keep utilizing their land but saving those parcels from future development.
That is definitely a win-win for Florida’s important agriculture sector and preserving what’s left of the ‘wild Florida’ and its important ecosystems.
The corridor has fostered bipartisan support — something not common these days in Tallahassee or the body politic.
The new $200 million allocation would also increase the Wildlife Corridor connections to smaller towns and historic areas.
The effort is a priority for Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, — who explains the corridor’s purpose and potential.
“Our wildlife corridor provides a unique opportunity to experience the wonder and beauty of Florida’s heartland. With this legislation we have the chance not only to preserve this natural resource for future generations, but to expand access so more Floridians can walk, run, and bike from trail town to trail town, taking in all our great state has to offer,” said Passidomo. “I envision Florida’s Wildlife Corridor as a top destination for recreational tourists from across the country and around the world. As I have said before, I believe this will be Florida’s Central Park – a legacy we can be proud to leave for future generations of Floridians and visitors to enjoy.”
The Central Park analogy is very appropriate but there are also some key ecosystems components to preserving our wildlife and agrarian areas — including habitats for migratory birds and helping bee populations.
Gov. DeSantis has also approved a $46.6 million allocation to purchase land and conservation easements totaling more than 21,000 acres within the Wildlife Corridor areas — including near Myakka River State Park in Manatee County and the Big Bend Swamp in the panhandle.
Corridor lands help preserve habitats for endangered manatees, birds (including cranes and storks) as well as Florida panthers.
DeSantis said the purchases will help preserve water resources and wildlife habitats while offering public recreation and tourism opportunities.
In addition to the ecosystem and agriculture benefits, the Wildlife Corridor offers significant tourism — and in turn economic potential. Florida already has beautiful beaches, amusement parks and plenty of culture to offer visitors. The Wildlife Corridor, including the Everglades, offer unique and conservation-minded experiences an increasing number of tourists are looking for — especially younger demographics and visitors from international markets.
Miami already ranks as the most “Instagrammable” city in the Eastern U.S., according to an analysis of social media posts and hashtags by the New Jersey Real Estate Network. Orlando ranks fifth and Tampa eight on the most popular Instagram destinations list.
The Wildlife Corridor — and its scenic experiences of our native animals, birds, flowers and trees – only adds to Florida’s tourism prowess. It is also a bipartisan chance to preserve important ecosystems and agricultural lands to the benefit of current and future generations of Floridians.
