OUR POSITION: There are three proposed amendments to the state constitution that allow voters to have a say in how state government addresses issues on homestead exemptions for some, the continuation of a Constitutional Revision Committee and allowing a change to assessing property values.
Three state constitutional amendments are on the Nov. 8 ballot. They say:
No. 1 Constitutional Amendment
Limitation on the assessment of real property used for residential purposes
Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution, effective January 1, 2023, to authorize the Legislature, by general law, to prohibit the consideration of any change or improvement made to real property used for residential purposes to improve the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for ad valorem taxation purposes.
No. 2 Constitutional Amendment
Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission
Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to abolish the Constitution Revision Commission, which meets at 20-year intervals and is scheduled to next convene in 2037, as a method of submitting proposed amendments or revisions to the State Constitution to electors of the state for approval. This amendment does not affect the ability to revise or amend the State Constitution through citizen initiative, constitutional convention, the Taxation and Budget Reform Commission, or legislative joint resolution.
No. 3 Constitutional Amendment
Additional homestead property tax exemption for specified critical public services workforce
Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to authorize the Legislature, by general law, to grant an additional homestead tax exemption for nonschool levies of up to $50,000 of the assessed value of homestead property owned by classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active duty members of the United States Armed Forces, and FloridaNational Guard members. This amendment shall take effect January 1, 2023.
We’ll take these amendments one by one.
No. 1: This amendment could be confusing but in reality it should be a boost for homeowners worried about flooding.
This amendment should encourage homeowners to make their property safer from flooding. The way the amendment reads, any improvements to a home that would help keep it dry in a flood, and make it more valuable, would not be counted toward the assessed value of the property for tax purposes, meaning the homeowner would not be penalized with a higher ad valorem tax bill by the county/city.
No. 2: The only people that would benefit from this amendment are members of the Legislature who want to have more control over our state constitution and don’t want to be bothered with proposed amendments by the Constitution Revision Commission.
We have been critical of this commission in the past because we believe its members, which are mostly appointed, can be biased. Still, the commission is one way for people to lobby to have their concerns address through a proposed amendment that the whole state can vote on.
The amendment is misleading when it cites the ability of the public to still amend the state constitution because the Legislatures continues to put roadblocks in the path of those trying to get an amendment approved for the ballot.
No. 3: This amendment sounds good. Who wouldn’t want to honor teachers, police, firefighters and other public servants by giving them a break on their property taxes?
But in reality this would not only be a significant hit on Florida’s budget but it would be discriminatory against other hard-working Floridians who would not qualify for the $50,000 exemption.
We recommend a “yes” vote for No. 1 but a “no” vote for No. 2 and No. 3.
