OUR POSITION: Florida’s Public Service Commission once again proved its close ties to Florida Power & Light when it refused to allow its customers to benefit from the utility’s huge tax savings.
The 5 million customers of Florida Power & Light stood to get a sizable check in the mail — or rather a reduction in their utility rates — last week.
The scenario was all set up for that to happen.
FPL, like hundreds of large companies across the nation, got a windfall of money in savings when Congress passed President Trump’s new tax package last year. The Florida utility had an annual $772 million tax refund coming its way.
So what should they do with that money? They could:
A) Invest in new technology.
B) Give their shareholders a hefty benefit.
C) Share it with customers in the form of rate reductions or refunds.
It was just a little surprising to find FPL staff actually recommended giving it back to customers. After all, the PSC has approved at least two significant rate hikes for the utility in the past three years. Those rate hikes were, among other things, approved to allow FP&L to recover from emergency expenses paid out during hurricanes.
“FPL should reduce its base rates by the $772 million in annual tax savings stipulated by the parties,” the staff recommendation said.
Thanks for the recommendation, PSC board members said last week. But, no thanks. We’ll allow FPL to keep the tax savings.
The PSC determined FPL’s savings from the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 are within the terms of the settlement of its last rate case. According to a news release, the commission ruled the savings can be used to replenish a company account that was tapped to pay for Hurricane Irma costs.
“FPL continues to earn a profit within the range permitted in the 2016 rate case settlement, which was intended to promote rate stability,” said PSC Chairman Art Graham in that news release.
Could we have expected anything more from the PSC?
Despite all the optimism about returning the tax savings to customers, those who have watched the PSC coddle FPL over the years likely knew it would never happen.
Florida Public Counsel was one of the watchdog groups that petitioned the PSC for a rate review of FPL.
The idea was that FPL customers paid taxes when they paid their monthly electric bills, so when the company got the huge tax break, shouldn’t the customers have seen some benefits? It’s unlikely anyone would have benefited enough to rush out and buy air conditioners with the money, but it would have sent a message that FPL does care about its customers.
FPL argues it did not seek a rate hike after Hurricane Irma as it had other storms. It used money from its reserves to pay the cost of recovery.
Meanwhile, Florida utilities Duke Energy and Tampa Electric Co. did agree to return their tax savings to customers, according to the Public Counsel and a Sun Sentinel story.
We all love FPL when their crews come in to restore power after a major storm. And we should. They are very efficient and caring in emergencies.
It’s hard to blame them for wanting to keep their tax refunds. But we can sure point a finger at the PSC which ignored the advice of its own staff to show some compassion to FPL customers.
