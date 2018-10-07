In the race for the open state Senate District 23 seat, well-known Republican Party stalwart Rep. Joe Gruters, District 73-Sarasota; faces political newcomer Faith Olivia Babis, a Democrat and disability rights activist.
The seat was left open when Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, decided to run for the U.S. House position vacated by District 17 Rep. Tom Rooney. Senate District 23 includes Sarasota County, all of the Cape Haze peninsula and Charlotte County to the Peace River. It is heavily Republican, which makes this a tough challenge for Babis.
Not that she hasn’t overcome other challenges in her life. Babis, 41, was born with a disability — she has no arms. She has a specially equipped van which she drove from Sarasota to North Port for our editorial board meeting. She came alone.
A native of Lakeland, Babis attended George Washington University and graduated from the University of Memphis. She now works at the Center for Independent Living in Sarasota, assisting and advocating on behalf of those with disabilities. We found her to be knowledgeable and articulate.
Florida, she noted, has been ranked 46th in the nation in accessibility — sidewalks and public transportation, for example.
For many people, she said, “‘I can’t help you,’ means something rather tragic.”
One problem faced by the young and old is the enormous backlog in Medicaid waiver programs, which has left some 77,000 needy people on waiting lists for services. Their challenges were compounded following a bill passed in the last legislative session.
Her message to politicians supporting human services “efficiencies”: “The buttons you’re pushing have actual consequences for people within the district. Unfortunately, I see those consequences every day.”
In addition, she said, the state made a mistake not accepting federal funding that would have expanded Medicaid coverage.
Other issues on her agenda include the environment and red tide.
“This didn’t just happen overnight,” she said. “We are throwing things into the water that are feeding this, and someone has to be held accountable. We need to put back the environmental regulations we rolled back.”
Babis opposes school vouchers (“diverting public school funding to private schools”) and armed guards in our schools.
Overall, she said, “The concept of government functioning like a business is one of the things I have a problem with. Government exists to protect people. Government isn’t a business. Looking at government from this perspective really dehumanizes people.
“We need to be treating people with respect and not as commodities.”
Gruters, 41, is extremely well-connected and active in Republican politics. He is the longtime chairman of the Sarasota County GOP. Having brought President Trump to Sarasota fundraisers twice to receive the county GOP’s “Statesman of the Year” award — before the 2016 election — Gruters was a co-chair of Trump’s Florida campaign.
Gruters is a Sarasota native. He graduated from Florida State University and received a master of business administration degree from the University of South Florida. He is a CPA.
Addressing issues, Gruters said protecting the environment is critical — witness the fallout from the red tide outbreak — but the economy tops the list of priorities.
“My big issue is the economy and jobs, and making sure people can be good providers for their families.” He wants to see improvement in technical education in order to fill the “skills gap.”
“I think we can do a better job early on (in school).”
As for the environment and red tide, Gruter acknowledged it was an extremely critical issue.
“In Southwest Florida it will be a wake-up call for all of us,” he said. “People are suffering.”
Gruters wants to fund more research into red tide and take bigger steps toward fixing Lake Okeechobee. He favors “solving the problem using common sense” and following “the schedule the scientists worked out.”
He added, “The solution is in science and following the guidelines.”
Gruters also was confident the new Legislature would take action to address the problem.
“I think you’ll see a concerted effort,” he said.
On other issues, Gruters said he sponsored legislation that would impose the E-Verify system on employers in order to discourage illegal immigration. With less cheap labor available, wages would rise following “market pricing,” he said.
“The solution is to secure the borders and prevent mass migration, and solve the problem that is here.”
As for education, Gruters noted Sarasota County’s “first-class system.” He said the district was making progress improving fourth grade reading and closing the achievement gap. He supported the special school tax, noting a top-notch system helps the county maintain property values and resist economic downturns.
Gruters wants less school testing. He also suggested a district like Sarasota should be able to create a pilot project with alternative testing that would relieve teach-to-the-test pressure.
“I always think local control is better,” he said.
Summing up his overall attitude, Gruters said:
“I’m a common-sense thinker who is willing to put the interests of my community over anything else. I look for compromise and look for common-sense solutions.”
This race features two excellent candidates who, generally, represent their party’s values and positions. Neither is a strident ideologue. Both seem willing to engage and debate based on reasoning.
Democrats can confidently vote for Babis; Republicans for Gruters. Independents, take your pick: Babis brings a refreshing, new perspective; Gruters has experience and strong connections that could pay benefits for local voters.
