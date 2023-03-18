OUR POSITION: We see a light at the end of the affordable housing tunnel with Senate President Kathleen Passidomo committed to passing legislation that should ease the burden on Florida families struggling to put a roof over their head.

It’s called the Live Local Act and it’s encouraging that a powerful leader in the Florida Legislature — Senate President Kathleen Passidomo — appears to be fighting for the little guy with SB 102.


