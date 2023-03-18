OUR POSITION: We see a light at the end of the affordable housing tunnel with Senate President Kathleen Passidomo committed to passing legislation that should ease the burden on Florida families struggling to put a roof over their head.
It’s called the Live Local Act and it’s encouraging that a powerful leader in the Florida Legislature — Senate President Kathleen Passidomo — appears to be fighting for the little guy with SB 102.
Passidomo and other lawmakers in Tallahassee have heard the pleas for affordable housing from local governments and businesses who are short on employees.
Florida housing is nearing a crisis point — if it’s not already there — for rentals and/or homes that people making moderate salaries can afford. The sky-high price to rent has driven away workers who would normally be cooking and waiting on tables in restaurants, greeting you at the front desk of hotels and even those working in law enforcement and education.
Our front page story today details the herculean challenge to build housing that people making a median income can afford.
Passidomo has accepted the challenge.
Senate bill 102 does several things to help make it worth the effort for developers to build affordable housing.
Some of the caveats in the bill include:
• Providing an exemption from ad valorem taxation for land that meets certain criteria.
• Authorizing local governments to adopt ordinances to provide an ad valorem tax exemption for portions of property used to provide affordable housing meeting certain requirements.
• Suspending, for a specified period, the General Revenue Fund service charge on documentary stamp tax collections
• Authorizing the governor, under the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, to approve state or local public infrastructure projects to facilitate the development or construction of affordable housing, etc.
• Appropriating $711 million to aid communities who have programs to build cheaper housing and to shore up SHIP (State Housing Initiative Partnership) and SAIL (State Apartment Incentive Loan) programs that provide funding for affordable housing.
The last point is very important as the Legislature has raided SHIP and SAIL funds regularly over the past few years to help balance the general fund or provide money for other programs.
SAIL provides low-interest loans on a competitive basis to affordable housing developers each year. This money often serves to bridge the gap between the development’s primary financing and the total cost of the development. SAIL dollars are available to individuals, public entities, not-for-profit or for-profit organizations that propose the construction or substantial rehabilitation of multifamily units affordable to very low income individuals and families.
SHIP provides funds to local governments as an incentive to create partnerships to produce and preserve affordable homeownership and multifamily housing.
Another helpful addition to SB 102 is eligibility for the Hometown Heroes program will be expanded. That program was an idea from Gov. Ron DeSantis to help certain professionals like teachers and first responders, get money for a down payment on a home. If the bill passes, anyone who works for a Florida company and makes under 150% of the median income in their area will be eligible.
“I believe this is honest to goodness help for folks who are working hard but face a big time struggle to get housing,” Sen. Ben Albritton, who represents Charlotte and DeSoto counties, said.
A concern of ours is if the money to build needed housing will be distributed statewide and is not handed out to metro areas like Tampa, Orlando and Miami.
We believe Passidomo, who lives in Naples, is well aware of the needs in Southwest Florida and we’re confident she will work to make sure our needs are met.
Kudos to her and the Legislature for recognizing and making an effort to ease a crucial housing crisis in the state.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.