OUR POSITION: While no one is saying a baseball complex in Pasco County could or would ever be a spring training home for the Tampa Bay Rays, the idea of taxpayer money being used to lure a team from one state location to another should be nipped in the bud.
Florida got an abbreviated spring training with an abbreviated economic impact after a labor dispute between Major League Baseball owners and players cut into the Grapefruit League and delayed opening day.
The state is also facing post spring training quandaries over a $35 million allocation in the state budget for a new spring training ballpark in Pasco County. The Tampa Bay Rays, who currently train in Port Charlotte, are being eyed for the new Pasco ballpark.
Fiscal conservatives such as Americans for Prosperity are asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto the $35 million state spending on a baseball complex near Starkey Ranch. They call its unnecessary corporate welfare.
The issue creates a crossroads for DeSantis and public subsidies of sports complexes, the competition for MLB teams among Florida and Arizona cities and for the Rays and the team’s brand.
For the Rays, the franchise continues to struggle to translate its on field success (including against the heavyweight New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox) into a stable brand.
An uncertain future in St. Petersburg, a ditched plan to do a split season in Montreal, a potential new stadium in Tampa’s Ybor City and now a potential spring training shift from Port Charlotte to Pasco have all challenged the Rays’ ability to find and establish a business model that works.
The franchise always seems to be in flux — always seems to floating new plans and blueprint. The team very much needs to pick a viable path and establish roots with fans and sponsors instead of having them worry about Baltimore Colts-like moving vans.
The Rays have had their spring training at the Charlotte Sports Park since 2009. The team’s spring training lease there was recently extended through 2031.
Florida and Arizona cities have spent hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars, subsidizing and building new spring training ballparks for Major League teams. They have justified those public subsidies with the tourism and economic impact boosts offered by spring training. The Grapefruit and Cactus League have more than a $1 billion impact on the Florida and Arizona’s economies.
Elected officials and policy makers need to make sure new public money being spent on Florida ballparks and sports facilities are not poaching teams and tenants from within the state.
New ballparks and investments in sports facilities have their place. They bring tourists and spending that supports restaurants, bars and attractions. But having Tallahassee and state money involved in a team potentially moving from one Florida jurisdiction to another is not sound economic development policy or the proper path forward.
Florida’s sports attraction and economic development efforts need to be focused on keeping teams in the state and keeping them from going to Arizona.
For DeSantis, the potential to veto the Pasco ballpark money is also an opportunity and challenge.
Fiscal and social conservatives have long had consternation over public incentives and subsidies for businesses, including sports teams and facilities. They see it as corporate welfare. DeSantis can win some points with the populist and Fox News wings of the GOP if he nixes the Pasco money.
But the GOP has also been the party of business, economic development and the marketplace. Part of those economic efforts have involved public investments in sports facilities.
DeSantis is already battling with the state’s business and economic development interests, including Disney, over the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
The path forward with public money for sports facilities needs to be more prudent. No more blank checks to wealthy sports owners and teams. And no more state money to help one Florida town take a team from another Florida town.
