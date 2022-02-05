OUR POSITION: The state should jump at the chance to use millions of dollars in federal cash to expand broadband access across the state.
There are a good number of parents who live in North Port who will eagerly tell you about their experiences with virtual learning to educate their children during the early months of the pandemic. They can tell you about having no access to internet or limited access and the frustration when they could not connect.
Those parents — and other North Port and rural DeSoto County residents — are not alone in Florida. According to a News Service of Florida story, while 98% of people living in cities in Florida have internet service, only 78% of those living in rural areas do. And, there are counties like Dixie, Gilchrist, Holmes, Jefferson, Levy and Washington with less than 50% of their population able to get broadband service.
That could change if SB 1800 and SB 103, two bills with unanimous support from the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee, pass the Legislature.
The bills would tap $400 million in federal stimulus money to help broadband providers expand their services into the more rural areas of Florida.
The idea of extending broadband service is not new. Florida lawmakers and providers have kicked around ideas for a couple or years or more but the sparse customer base in some farming and inland areas of the state make it a difficult challenge for providers whose bottom line is in jeopardy.
Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, told the News Service of Florida that the goal is to provide the service as Florida ranks second in the nation in the number of people without consistent internet.
“I’ll say that this bill was all about winners, because when you think about it, 10% of Flordidians don’t have any service,” Gruters said.
The bill has been criticized by some Democrats who would like to see the stimulus money used to give discounts for internet service to families who can’t afford the rates. But Gruters said, and we agree, that access to service is most important right now.
The pandemic magnified the importance of internet service with many employees electing, or sometimes forced, to work from home along nearly the entire population of Florida schools. Living in an area without reliable service was a distinct handicap.
Florida TaxWatch is supporting the bill in hopes of better internet access across the state.
Its members released a report, according to the News Service of Florida, estimating a half-million residents of the state have no access to quality internet service. The group said just under half the state’s 67 counties are more than 95% covered by broadband.
If the bill passes, broadband providers would receive funds to help them with the cost of putting in utility poles to carry their service. The state would use $400 million in federal money and tack on another $100 million in case from the federal Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund.
If all goes as planned, the state should be able to begin putting internet in more rural homes later this year. And they will have the American Rescue Plan Act to thank for the money to do that.
We’re counting on Gruters and other legislators to push this important legislation through and not let it get lost in all the other pieces of legislation that grab the headlines.
