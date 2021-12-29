OUR POSITION: The Florida Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) deserves credit for its increased services to seniors in 2020.
We’re impressed with the accomplishments of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) this past year. A larger budget and reaching out to Florida’s aging population certainly made headway in helping our older population live fuller lives with access to educational opportunities and a more mobile lifestyle.
There are areas, however, we believe could be addressed. But, first, let’s look at the ways the DOEA improved services in 2020, according to an email sent to news agencies.
DOEA, of course, gave credit to Gov. Ron DeSantis for what it said was a “priority of promoting the well-being, safety, and independence for Florida’s seniors, their families, and caregivers.”
The governor deserves a pat on the back for helping nearly 6 million adults over the age of 60 in Florida by putting in place programs and aid that helped them live a better life.
They include:
Better communication with seniors about Alzheimer’s disease and a program to attack the illness.
According to the press release, DOEA saw a combined $14 million increase for Community Care for the Elderly (CCE) and the Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative (ADI) thanks to money put in the 2020-2021 budget.
ADI’s goal is to help individuals, families, and caregivers living with Alzheimer’s disease with services that include respite for those who are caring for people diagnosed as having probable Alzheimer’s disease or similar memory disorders like dementia.
The hiring of the state’s first dementia director in July this year give us someone directly responsible for programs to help the state’s Alzheimer’s and dementia victims. The director, according to the press release, serves 11 planning and service areas as the state’s liaison. The goal is to improve communication and cooperation between government agencies and private partnerships to address the disease.
Florida, which has the second highest rate of Alzeheimer’s in the nation, is one of only eight states to have a dementia director, the email said.
There were also a number of programs rolled out, or continued in 2021, that included:
• EssentiALZ – Increasing access to professional training, improving the quality and care of vulnerable residents.
• ALZ STARS – Collaborating with the 16 Dementia Care and Care Initiative (DCCI) Task Forces and the Alzheimer’s Association to provide training and awareness of the disease through an online program.
• Project VITAL – This is an initiative that provides seniors with tablets that give them an opportunity to be engaged and connected.
Money was made available again this year to provide meals delivered to the homes of older Floridians. According to the email, more than 6.5 million home-delivered meals were provided to Florida seniors by local providers and partnerships through the initiative.
Another program that was especially important this provided homebound seniors access to COVID-19 vaccinations.
All of these initiatives are especially vital to areas such as Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties which have such a large senior population.
We’d like to see the state agree to expand Medicaid services — something Republican Govs. Rick Scott and DeSantis have rejected despite the added medical help it would give hundreds of thousands of Floridians, including seniors.
We would also be curious if the state could work with Meals on Wheels through its homebound meal program to ease the financial burden on local organizations and cut out the cost to some of its customers.
Overall, we applaud the efforts by the state and the Florida Department of Elder Affairs to enhance the quality of life for our older population.
