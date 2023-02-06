OUR POSITION: Most people, unless you hunt alligators, would agree with state officials who want more money to help starving manatees and to pay bounties on pythons.
State wildlife officials want more money to eradicate those nasty Burmese pythons and help for those cuddly manatees, while alligator hunters are feeling slighted.
It all happened last week as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservative Commission began working on its budget request for 2023 when the Legislature opens its annual session in March.
First, according to the News Service of Florida, came help for manatees.
Most have heard how any of the sea cows — loved by all — starved to death this past year after the seagrass they eat was badly depleted because of pollution caused by farming and rapid development. Every year, less and less seagrass has been available to feed the manatees when they retreat south for the winter.
Supposedly there are only about 5,700 to 7,500 manatees in Florida this year, according to the News Service of Florida. We saw more than 1,100 of them die last year because of starvation, cold weather and accidents with boats.
The News Service reported that as of Nov. 25, the state had recorded 749 manatee deaths this year. In 2022, 1,027 had died by that date on the way to a record 1,101 manatee deaths.
Boats accounted for 103 of the 2021 deaths. So far this year, 71 manatee deaths have been tied to collisions with boats.
Last week, the state approved a seasonal no-entry zone in Brevard County at an area where manatees gather. At the same time, the state began a second round of feeding lettuce to the manatees to keep them from starving to death.
Meanwhile, wildlife officials are asking for more money to kill off pythons and stiffer fines for people who illegally import and release any venomous reptile.
In all, $150.2 million in legislative funding requests were made.
The python problem has been written about quite a bit. There is even a contest that pays people who go out and kill pythons every year.
But the professional people who are asked to get rid of nuisance alligators believe they deserve a raise in pay too.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Gary Lester sided with the alligator hunters.
“It’s not a simple, run out and kill a gator,” Lester said, according to the News Service of Florida.
“They’re out there in the middle of the night. They’re in dirty, nasty places a lot of times. All hours,” Lester said. “They go back multiple times. There is no guarantee that they’re just going to run out and get a gator.”
Right now the people who go into swamps, creeks and even backyard pools to remove alligators get only $30 for each gator. Of course they do make money from the reptile’s hide and meat.
We’re all for fair pay. Let’s raise the bounty for alligators, pay the python hunters and give more cash to improving manatee habitats (and buying lettuce).
Who can argue with that? No one likes pythons (well maybe a few, including those who bring them to Florida and then let them loose). And you can’t swim with the gators like you can manatees (with the exception of a so-called gator whisperer in South Florida who offers the experience if you’re brave enough).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.