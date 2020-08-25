OUR POSITION: The state made a bad decision to open the door for utility companies to pass along pandemic losses to customers.
Florida’s track record of allowing utility companies to force customers to guarantee their profits continues.
In a recent report in the Tampa Bay Times, Gulf Power Co., in Northwest Florida, won approval to force its paying customers to foot the pandemic losses from customers who could not pay. We’re talking about mostly good people who got laid off work or lost jobs during the economic disaster brought on by COVID-19.
Thousands of people in Florida asked for and were granted relief from mortgage payments, rent and other expenses when they lost their jobs. Many, who could find no work, had to resort to using food banks to feed their families.
One of the casualties of their unexpected economic emergency was utility bills. They just couldn’t keep up.
Gulf Power Co. petitioned state regulators to allow them to charge all customers for the revenue lost when some could not pay their bills. And, not surprisingly, the Florida Public Service Commission said sure, we’ll consider that.
This is not the first time we’ve criticized the Public Service Commission for being too close to utilities and putting their interests over those of the citizens it is supposed to serve.
The commission, in July, approved a plan for Gulf Power to begin calculating costs of safety-related expenses and bad debt from customers not paying bills during the pandemic. It said Gulf Power could come back and ask to recoup those losses by adding those costs to customers’ bills.
Most utilities in Florida are guaranteed a return to shareholders by the PSC. In this case, the rate of return, according to the Office of Public Council — which fought the decision — has not be affected. According to the Tampa Bay Times story, the Office of Public Counsel argued that electric utilities were earning as much of a return on investment as they did before the pandemic.
We would be remiss not to mention that Gulf Power tried to work with customers impacted by the pandemic. It offered a one-time decrease in monthly bills of 40% and tried to put customers in touch with agencies that might offer help. But the pandemic has gone on for too long and impacted too many for relief to amount to much.
The greatest fear by the public counsel has been that other electric companies, like FPL and Duke Energy, would follow Gulf’s lead and hike customer bills to make up for any lost income.
So far that has not been the case.
Florida Power & Light, which covers most of Southwest Florida including Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties, has resisted such a move.
We agree with the argument of the Office of Public Counsel that is it not fair to charge customers for pandemic losses just to assure their return on investment remains steady. We have long argued that utility companies should be no different from any business inasmuch as they face risks and deal with profits and losses like everyone else.
This pandemic has spared no one. Every business in Florida — from the neighborhood barber shop, to your favorite restaurant to chain stores — has had to figure out how to survive. Wealthy utilities should be no exception.
