On the one hand, the Community Foundation of Sarasota’s annual Giving Challenge couldn’t be better designed to happen under current circumstances.
The event is conducted entirely online, so from noon today to 11:59:59 a.m. Wednesday, if you have a credit or debit card and an internet connection, you can contribute a tax-deductible gift of $25 or more to one or more of almost 700 charities in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte or DeSoto counties.
The Patterson Foundation will provide a 1:1 match for all unique donations, up to $100 per donor, per organization, so your initial gift to an organization — up to $100 — will be doubled.
And each charity can earn money through contests, such as by being one of the first 50 to get 50 donors.
Your favorite charity is almost certainly among the participants. If not, it’s easy to find one that will tug at your heart strings, with many options. You can find profiles of them at GivingPartnerChallenge.org.
But on the other hand, because of the aforementioned order the operative word in the event’s name this year will be “Challenge.”
The economic downturn resulting from the effort to contain the coronavirus means the need is greater than ever at a time when fewer people than ever may be in a position to give.
The Giving Challenge isn’t the only way participants raise money to do the work they do. It’s a fundraiser, of course, but it also gives nonprofits a lot of exposure and affords them an opportunity to build relationships with new donors.
Still, the money that comes in is important to their missions, and the only thing they can be sure of right now is that money will be harder to come by until the economy really gets back on its feet.
Actually, there’s one other certainty for most of these nonprofits: The demand for their services is high and will stay that way until things get back to normal, or as close as we can come to it.
Being a nonprofit means any surplus funds they have at the end of the fiscal year get put back into operations, not into shareholders’ pockets. And that means keeping tight reins on expenses, so there’s little to no fat to cut to balance a budget in good times.
When times aren’t so good and agencies are running on a shoestring and already have less staff than they could use to serve their mission, every dollar counts.
Unfortunately, many families are in a similar situation — income reduced, expenses cut to the bone and no relief in sight. Understandably, they’re not going to be able to give.
Lots of people still can, though, and their donations will be crucial in helping these agencies keep their doors open, so to speak, and their services going.
So if you’ve got $25, or more, that you can pitch in, please do it. Give because of help you’ve gotten in the past, help friends or family are getting now or help that might be needed in the future.
These nonprofits have been there for us. Let’s be there for them.
