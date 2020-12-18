OUR POSITION: We’ll miss the Stone Crabs but there are should be opportunities to fill the void during our hot summer months.
Pardon us if it’s taken a while to wrap our heads around the fact we no longer have a minor league baseball team in Charlotte County.
Since 2009, the Tampa Bay Rays have used Charlotte County’s Sports Park on State Road 776 as the training ground and home of their Class A team, the Stone Crabs. But, mostly thanks to the economic blow of the pandemic, Major League Baseball ordered its teams to cut some losses by dropping the number of minor league teams from 160 to 120. The Stone Crabs were one of the unlucky 40 teams that were wiped out.
Tampa Bay will move its Class A team to Charleston, South Carolina.
“It’s the end of the Stone Crabs,” Charlotte general manager Jeff Cook told The Daily Sun sports editor Scott Zucker.
The news was likely especially tough on Jordan Kobritz, a limited partner who, in an unpublished interview from last year, said his love for baseball is off the charts.
“I love baseball,” he told The Daily Sun last year. “It’s the best game humans ever invented.”
Even at that time, Kobritz had heard of MLB’s flirtation to cut the number of minor league steams to 140 or so. But he defended Charlotte County as a good location, noting that players have little free time and he believed Charlotte was among the best places to play in the state of Florida.
It was also a convenient location for the Rays, who could easily send their Major League players here to recover from injuries and prep to return to the Rays when they were ready. But, while attendance was not even mentioned as a reason the Stone Crabs were disbanded, they averaged only 1,363 fans per game in 2019 – not a strong show of support from the community.
So what happens next?
There is, of course, talk of luring another team here. We don’t see that as a realistic option any time soon with the cutbacks all across the country and with a brand new stadium owned by the Atlanta Braves just down the road in North Port. The Braves also have no minor league team playing there to draw fans in the summer.
But there are plenty of uses for the Sports Park. The Snowbird Classic college tournament — if it is not a victim of the pandemic — will be able to play more games on a professional-grade field now. That tournament annually draws college teams from all over the Eastern U.S. to play games while waiting for warmer weather up north.
We can visualize some new uses for the stadium. A year after Hurricane Charley, the county brought the Beach Boys to town and drew a huge crowd for an outdoor concert there. We have always been proponents of more concerts and similar events — keeping in mind of course the field must be preserved.
How about a home for the state high school baseball championships? They play in Fort Myers, why not here?
We could also see ever-popular softball and travel ball tournaments coming here. That could be a financial bonanza for our hotels and restaurants. Maybe even an NCAA sectional or regional baseball tournament.
It will be interesting to see what kind of ideas the county’s tourism department and economic development department come up with. They have a wonderful facility that is sitting idle. They can take a disappointing development in the loss of our minor league team and turn it into a golden opportunity.
