OUR POSITION: Congress must take steps to prevent cellphone harassment.
Here's public policy all Americans can agree to — be they Republican, Democrat; tall, short; man, woman; conservative, progressive; rich, poor; Trumpite, Sandernista.
Washington has to do something to stop robocalls.
Put an exclamation point on that: Make it stop!
God grant you infinite patience you if you were unfortunate enough to do something like going online to price out a personal policy through the health insurance marketplace. We know someone who did that months ago.
Not long after came robo-solicitation phone calls from God only knows where. Repeatedly. Often. Months after the inquiry. Months after actually buying an insurance policy.
In the months since, this person stopped answering calls from unfamiliar numbers. If the number was unfamiliar, it was assumed to be a robocalls. This has become a new form of harassment that limits our freedom to use a personal communications device.
It's just wrong, and it needs to be stopped.
Sixteen years ago, Congress established the National Do Not Call Registry to comply with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991. It worked reasonably well for land lines. More than 230 million people have registered on the Do Not Call list.
Cellphones, however, are a different matter. Technology has out-paced the ability of government and voice service providers to locate and stop violators. So, stronger steps are needed.
Recently, Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, endorsed a bill from Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee called the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act, or the Traced Act.
The act would require caller identification through new authentification technology and insist that cell service providers verify incoming calls. It would allow the FCC to fine violators as much as $10,000. It would also lengthen the time authorities can investigate and charge violators from one year to three years.
In a press release, Buchanan's office noted that robocalls increased by 46 percent last year, to a total of nearly 48 billion in the United States. Many of the illegal calls hide or disguise the caller's identity and location. These are known as “spoofing.” Buchanan's office noted the 941 area call received more than 44 million scam robocalls in 2018. Ridiculous.
It may not cure all, but this bill could help deter some of the robo-harassment. The Traced Act is sponsored in the Senate by Sen. John Thune, D-South Dakota, who noted that current fines were considered by violators to be simply “the cost of doing business.”
The federal government has to make this practice cost-prohibitive. Cell companies also need to employ the latest technological tools to fight and stop this.
It may be too much to expect this will stop robocalls cold. But the Traced Act would be a solid step, and steps must be taken as soon as possible so that we can end the ongoing incoming harassment.
