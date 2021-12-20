OUR POSITION: We are confident the Charlotte County Commission, with the help of the Charlotte Community Foundation, is on track to make the Cultural Center a popular and useful meeting place once again.
Bob Raymond will some day be able to learn Spanish at the Cultural Center. We believe that, even though no one is promising it.
Raymond, 75, was one of the people who spoke to Charlotte County commissioners last week to urge them to keep the Cultural Center open. He said he was looking forward to learning Spanish and how to tap dance. Those are the types of classes and activities that were popular before the COVID hit and sabotaged the center’s finances and ability to offer all its popular amenities.
Most know by now that the Cultural Center board of directors said they could not survive financially because of the COVID and eventually handed over the keys to the facility to commissioners, abandoning a haven for seniors and others who for 50 years found it a place to make friends, stay busy and discover new talents.
Since that happened, there has been much skepticism as to the future of the building. Some feared it would be torn down or sold to developers. Commissioners all but promised last week that won’t happen. Commissioner Chris Constance was especially profound that “we’re not selling it. We’re not knocking it down. We’re going to repurpose it...”
That was good news, but not a huge surprise to us. We have always felt the center is too valuable to give up on. While it may never resemble the place it was 20 years ago, there are all sorts of uses for the building that sits in the middle of Port Charlotte’s Parkside community.
The Charlotte Community Foundation has stepped up to take on the task of investigating what are the needs of the community and that, they hope, will lead to what is the future of the Cultural Center.
Ashley Maher, executive director of the Charlotte Community Foundation, said her board is excited about investigating the needs of the community, but she emphasized it doesn’t start or end with the Cultural Center.
“We want to do an independent feasibility study on behalf of the community,” she said last week. “What are the opportunities for recreation and amenities in the county. Is there a lack of technology? Are there transportation issues? We won’t know any of those answers until we do the study.”
Maher said the Cultural Center’s plight actually served to open the door to do a study that is long overdue.
“We’ll do a national search for the right company to do this study,” she said. “We want to reach out to the community either through digital meetings or in-person meetings. The study won’t work if we don’t hear the voice of the entire community. They are the stakeholders.”
Maher indicated the study would take on a broad scope on the quality of life in Charlotte County along with a needs assessment. She said they will want to find out about services offered that community members may not know exist.
Until the study is completed — and that could take until late spring or even early summer to get it right — there is no way to know what role the Cultural Center facility can play.
“We could end up with a whole multitude of partnerships and amenities,” she said.
The possibilities sound endless. Kudos to the foundation for taking on the task of investigating our community’s needs.
