OUR POSITION: Suicides made it into the news last week and should be a reminder to people who need help to seek it and for people who know someone who needs help to counsel with them to get it.

It was a chilling, sad scene Tuesday morning as northbound travelers across the Peace River bridge witnessed police responding to a body, hanging by a rope around its neck, swinging from the opposite bridge.


