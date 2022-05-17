OUR POSITION: Suicide is becoming an alarming end to pressures in careers such as law enforcement and for young people and adults struggling to deal with their own personal problems. We should all watch for troubling signs in our friends, family and colleagues and society as a whole needs to invest financially in help for those in need.
Earlier this month, the North Port Police Department honored and laid to rest Anthony Cornine.
The 37-year-old Cornine – who previously served with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office — took his own life.
Cornine’s suicide is not in a vacuum.
There has been a concerning rise in suicides among law enforcement officers and others in high-stress jobs. Just in recent weeks:
• Edward Roman, a 38-year-old New York City corrections officer, jumped to his death from the 700-foot tall Verrazano Bridge in Staten Island.
• Mark Horan, a lieutenant with the Hamilton Police Department in New Jersey, took his own life May 1. The 52-year-old father of five was found dead via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
• Oregon State Police Sergeant Marcus McDowell, 48, was found dead in his patrol car via a single gunshot wound to the head in late March. McDowell had served 17 years on the force.
There is a mental health crisis going on within law enforcement (including departments large and small) and society at large. Social and economic stresses can be magnified for those in high-stress jobs (such as law enforcement and similar environments as well as those with mental and behavioral health challenges).
Those challenges have been magnified during the coronavirus pandemic with its isolation, financial and health stresses.
Police departments need to improve their cultures and programs related to mental health. Those efforts need financial backing in police budgets.
But there is also a broader mental health crisis going on here in Florida and nationally.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death nationally and the second leading cause of death among those ages 10 to 34. That should ring alarm bells.
In Florida, there were 3,145 suicides in 2020, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. In 2005, there were 2,347 suicides statewide — a 34% rise in 15 years.
Societal and cultural stigmas (including in institutions such as law enforcement and schools) as well as under funding and lack of access to mental and behavioral health services continue to be problematic.
There needs to be a societal willingness to focus on and invest in mental health and helping our neighbors in need. That focus needs to cut across class and racial lines.
We need to look at what in our society, in our economic system and social norms (including any acceptance of bullying in schools and workplaces) that can contribute to making our neighbors feel so alone in the world — so unloved.
We may interact with those people every day — at work or school, at the store, on social media and in our neighborhood. They could really be hurting.
Our words and actions can lift them up and show someone cares about them.
Or our words, deeds and societal queues can send them deeper into darkness and hopelessness — usually without any idea of the help they need.
It is up to us at every level.
