OUR POSITION: The Sunseeker resort will pay huge dividends to Charlotte County.
If Allegiant Travel President John Redmond was a preacher, we can imagine what his opening remarks may have been at Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Sunseeker resort.
“O ye of little faith …”
He’s not a preacher, however. He is a doer. When he developed the concept of a resort in Florida, on the waterfront, within a couple of hours of three Allegiant airport hubs, he was confident he was on to something.
It’s been about two years since he ventured to Punta Gorda to outline his plan to a group of area businessmen and members of the Sun news team. Everyone left that meeting excited.
But skeptics cropped up as some of the old buildings, purchased by Sunseeker and scheduled to be demolished, remained standing. There was less talk of a groundbreaking and more discussion about Allegiant’s investors and board questioning why they would want to build a resort in a town no one has ever heard of. A town without a downtown. A town with no major draw except the fact it has a waterfront.
Redmond never wavered.
He knew what he wanted to do. The same man responsible for much of the success of Las Vegas’ mega casinos was not about to back down from an idea to turn little ol’ Charlotte Harbor into a destination for Allegiant travelers, conventions and snowbirds.
He called it “validation” when TPG Sixth Street Partners agreed to invest up to $1 billion in Sunseeker resorts.
This past week Redmond and his team — which includes Micah Richins, chief operating officer; and Jason Shkorupa, vice president of food and beverage — got to preside over the groundbreaking for Sunseeker.
Redmond said there could be as many as 1,600 guests on any given day at the resort — which will include hotel rooms and long-stay suites. There will be up to 10 restaurants and bars which will serve top-of-the line cuisine and casual food perfect for sitting by the water and catching a sunset.
Plans for the state’s largest pool have been scaled back for now, but there will be a pool — on a rooftop. And the public will have easy access via the harborwalk and a parking lot on Tamiami Trail.
Another plus is the amount of landscaping Sunseeker will do along Tamiami Trail that will present an attractive welcome to those driving north from Punta Gorda and destinations south. It will be the first real entryway into Charlotte County.
Richins and Shkorupa talked of plans to make Sunseeker an integral part of the community. They expressed ideas for events like fireworks, golf tournaments and events at Kingsway Golf Club, which Allegiant has purchased. They even left the door open to once again use the shoreline in front of Sunseeker for the Freedom Swim on the Fourth of July — once construction is completed, of course.
When you go back and look at what that waterfront portion of Charlotte Harbor looked like a year ago and imagine the resort and landscaping that will rise from the bare land there now, the difference will be night and day. Add in the windfall in tax revenues and Sunseeker will be right up there with Babcock Ranch as a game-changer in Charlotte County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.