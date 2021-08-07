OUR POSITION: Tuesday’s media event painted an even rosier picture of how Sunseeker will look and how it will impact Southwest Florida when completed.
It’s really all about the pool.
Yes, the pool is a key you might use to gauge the fiscal health of Allegiant Airlines/Travel Co. and its Sunseeker Resort.
When Allegiant Airlines President John Redmond first presented his vision for the massive waterfront resort in Charlotte Harbor, one of the elements he beamed about was a pool that would be the largest at a resort or hotel in the state of Florida. Most everyone who heard his presentation thought this was a very cool ingredient to what promised to be an impressive facility.
“No one in the U.S. has a pool that big,” Redmond boasted of the planned 1,000-foot pool when he spoke in 2018. “That was something we thought would be an incredible attraction.”
As plans became reality, the scope of the project changed somewhat and along with it was the downsizing of the pool. At one point in all the changes made and the work stoppage because of the pandemic, the pool became an afterthought.
Not so now. When meeting with the media Tuesday, Redmond said the pool is back, all 1,000 feet of it, albeit in phases. He said the initial structure will be about 300 feet — but it will grow.
Maybe that’s a silly way to say Allegiant is back, and they’re as strong as ever. That’s the message Redmond had for the media, and by all indications, it’s not hyperbole.
Allegiant is promising to build the same resort it originally described to the public when the $420 million project was announced. It will even include a 200-boat marina, which will be a nice amenity — although environmental red tape will delay its construction.
That means, according to The Daily Sun story by Betsy Calvert, 500 hotel rooms and 180 extended stay suites, some of which can be split into two suites, totaling about 785 keyed accommodations. There are plans for 18 bars and restaurants, all owned and designed by Sunseeker. It’s difficult to imagine that many more bars and restaurants in Charlotte County, much less Charlotte Harbor, but the plan to build and operate them is just more evidence of the confidence Allegiant has in Sunseeker.
Redmond said the suites will be unique — 1,350 square feet unique. He claimed thousands have already said they want to stay for six months.
“These things have never been built anywhere in the U.S., as far as I know,” Redmond said of the suites, planned for towers that are closest to the bridges over the Peace River.
Redmond could have been a football coach Tuesday, warming his players up for the big game. His personality has always exuded confidence and he espoused that to the media — clearly intending to quiet any doubters and make a statement that Allegiant is 100% committed to finishing Sunseeker and opening a one-of-a-kind resort that will draw from all over the U.S. and likely outside our borders.
We’re excited for Allegiant. The pandemic-related shutdown was scary. But we never imagined the airline would abandon such an ambitious project — nor did we doubt Redmond would fight tooth and nail to get it built.
The hundreds of construction jobs and permanent jobs at the resort will be a huge shot in the arm for the area’s economy.
