OUR POSITION: Sunseeker resort will be the biggest attraction to open in Charlotte County in years — it not ever — and officials with the project have been open about how they address perceived problems.
Since John Redmond, chief executive officer of Allegiant Travel Company, pulled off a stealth purchase of businesses and lots along the Charlotte Harbor waterfront, he and other executives with the Sunseeker resort development have been very transparent.
Redmond’s offer-you-can’t-refuse deals to businesses like a miniature golf course, a motel and a restaurant, were a coup in the business world. If anyone had an idea what his plans were, it likely would have doubled the cost. And that is one reason, we expect, he was able to sell his idea to shareholders and other company big wigs.
If you’ve met Redmond, you might not believe he was one of the more influential people in developing properties like MGM Grand in Las Vegas. He just doesn’t seem like a Las Vegas guy. Maybe he’s practiced not coming off as a Las Vegas guy, and if that’s the case, he’s done a great job.
We’ve sat with Redmond on more than one occasion and found him to be quite open about Sunseeker and his vision for the largest resort in Southwest Florida and one of the largest in the state. His choice of Micah Richins as CEO of Sunseeker goes along with the attempt to be transparent and to communicate with the public.
Richins has met with TEAM Punta Gorda and the Charlotte County Commission recently and is open to take time to speak to just about anyone it appears.
It’s a smart move by Sunseeker. There is no shortage of critics of the resort. People are worried about traffic. They’re unhappy about giving up shoreline that for generations has provided a good fishing spot or launch for canoes and kayaks. And they were worried about the resort becoming a casino.
Richins shot down that idea quickly when he spoke to the public at the TEAM Punta Gorda affair at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.
“I spent 30 years in the casino industry, why would I bring it here?” Richins was quoted as saying in a Daily Sun story.
Richins was an executive with MGM Grand, New York-New York and Luxor.
“I can’t say it enough … there will be zero gaming, not by me or anybody else,” he said. “Please tell 10 people you know that’s not what we are doing.”
He seemed so adamant, you have to believe him.
In his town hall style meetings with the public, Richins has never dodged a question.
When asked about traffic, he answered.
He said he expects 50% of the resort’s guests will have their own vehicles, and Sunseeker shuttles will accommodate the rest.
Those shuttle vehicles are bought and are parked in Tampa. When used, they would pick guests up from Punta Gorda Airport and take them to the resort and back and forth from the Kingsway Golf Course, which Sunseeker owns.
When questioned about where employees — more than 1,000 are needed — will come from and where they will live, he had some good thoughts.
He said the resort would pay “a living wage” and offer health benefits as good as his own. Perks include free Allegiant flights, a 401K plan and paid vacation.
There will also be opportunities for advancement and the draw of working at a swanky resort on the waterfront.
Parking? Ahh, the one area where his answer did not make us smile.
Richins said they can park on either side of the resort in public spaces, but if they have a reservation at one of the restaurants, they would be able to park on the premises.
That likely won’t handle the crowd that will be anxious to dine at the 10 or more restaurants or catch a glimpse of the pools and get a feel for the ambiance of the resort.
But, he gave an answer. So far, transparency has been the word for Sunseeker and we can’t ask for more.
