OUR POSITION: Sunseeker resort will be the biggest attraction to open in Charlotte County in years — it not ever — and officials with the project have been open about how they address perceived problems.

Since John Redmond, chief executive officer of Allegiant Travel Company, pulled off a stealth purchase of businesses and lots along the Charlotte Harbor waterfront, he and other executives with the Sunseeker resort development have been very transparent.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments