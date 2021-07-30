OUR POSITION: The anticipated restart of construction on the Sunseeker resort came sooner than expected, and that’s good for everyone.
Hooray!
What else is there to say really?
The news came a little quicker than we expected, but it was not unexpected news. If you missed our front page story Thursday, we’re excited to report Allegiant Air will ramp up construction on the idle Sunseeker resort — probably within the next few weeks. Along with resuming construction of the resort in Charlotte Harbor, work at Kingsway Golf Course, which was stripped down to bare earth in preparation for a complete do-over, will also begin soon.
Allegiant Air President John Redmond announced to stockholders Wednesday the company has acquired a $350 million loan that will enable it to put those idle cranes hanging over U.S. 41 in Charlotte Harbor to work again. There was no mention if the finished product will still be a nine-story, 783-room resort with an original price tag of about $470 million. Allegiant has already spent $150 million on the project so the loan seemingly would guarantee Redmond’s vision will come to fruition.
There is still a cloak of secrecy surrounding the resumption of work. Redmond has scheduled a media conference Tuesday at the Charlotte Harbor site to present more details about the plans to get back to work on both the resort and the golf course. Allegiant officials also plan to meet with Charlotte County commissioners to go over plans, which should include a public waterfront boardwalk along the harbor. Then, on Thursday, Redmond will again address stockholders and answer any of their questions regarding Sunseeker.
We see nothing but positive news from all this. There was no mention of a partner — a possibility raised several times during the 17-month-long work stoppage on the resort. That does not mean a partner won’t still materialize, but the assumption here is that Allegiant is financially able and willing to go it alone.
The low-price airline has bounced back quickly from the pandemic’s economic fallout mostly due to the fact it focuses on leisure travel while other airlines rely considerably on business travel.
Chief Executive Officer Maury Gallagher, in The Daily Sun story by Betsy Calvert, said the airline expects to make a profit this year while experiencing above-average growth. That, of course, was good news for Allegiant stockholders and it backs up the company’s confidence it will complete the resort after the 17-month layoff due to the pandemic.
Since construction was halted, skeptics have suggested the resort would never be finished and others, following the collapse of the condos in Surfside, Florida, worried the construction that has been completed might be damaged while it was exposed to the elements. Sunseeker spokespeople said the complete construction has been regularly inspected and there will be no issue with the integrity of the work.
We were excited when the project was first announced, seeing it as a huge revenue producer for the Charlotte Harbor CRA and the county’s tax rolls. It appears that will still be the case. The resort has already sparked ancillary businesses nearby with a restaurant and boat storage facility planned just across U.S. 41 and Harpoon Harry’s restaurant owners announced plans to open another eatery just blocks away.
It’s all good news for a weary citizenry coming out of a pandemic and an economic slowdown.
