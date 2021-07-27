OUR POSITION: The futures of the Sunseeker resort in Charlotte Harbor and of the Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency that advises the Board of County Commissioners on the area where it sits are about to become a lot clearer.
The old saying “no news is good news” is not true when it comes to the Sunseeker resort.
The lack of news since construction was halted on the ambitious Allegiant Travel Co. resort has created an anxious public, all sorts of rumors and frustration that concrete shells and ominous cranes are all the view we get when leaving Charlotte Harbor on our way south.
County commissioners have two decisions to discuss today that will impact the future of Charlotte Harbor. And, while no one asked us, we have our opinion what should happen.
We believe Allegiant’s request to extend a developer’s agreement with Charlotte County through 2025 is the good news we’ve been waiting for. For sure there will be those who slap their forehead and say Charlotte County is about to be taken advantage of again by a big-time developer. They’ll wonder if the resort will ever get built.
But the people behind the Sunseeker resort are nobody’s fools. They’re playing things close to the vest but there is no doubt — as they have hinted — there is a game plan. And continuing a clause in the agreement with the county to allow transfer of the pact to another entity is probably a key part of that plan — although we can’t see Allegiant entirely walking away from John Redmond’s vision for the airline and Charlotte Harbor.
Sure, it will take a little longer for the vision to materialize, but we can blame that on the pandemic. Sunseeker is not the only project — or business — to fall victim to Covid-19 that shut down much of the nation for months.
It’s a no-brainer to extend the developer’s agreement, with one caveat. When and if construction resumes, the promised boardwalk should be a priority — although construction could mean it would not be available for the public for some time.
The fact Allegiant executives plan to meet with county commissioners in August and that Allegiant’s conference call with stockholders is scheduled Wednesday lend optimism to the idea something is up. And, we hope, and believe what’s up will soon be more walls and roofs on the harbor.
As far as the CRA is concerned, some are looking at abandoning the agency now that the debt is paid off. The CRA — whose role has been greatly diminished the past couple of years by the county — is charged with advising the county on projects both ongoing and needed.
Commissioners should be on no hurry to disband the group — already limited after the resignation of some members. There is still a need for the CRA we believe, even though it does not have the influence it did a decade ago when Charlotte Harbor was a mess. Projects — including the rebuilding of Parmely Street — remain and others could surface when Sunseeker construction resumes.
Commissioners have given signals they agree with us on both counts.
We fully expect Sunseeker to someday be the tax monster commissioners are hoping for. But, even more important, it will be a draw for people from all over the U.S. and perhaps even overseas. The ancillary benefits to the entire area could be incredible.
