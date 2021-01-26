OUR POSITION: All football fans should be proud of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory over the Green Bay Packers that sets up a historic Super Bowl LV.
No one alive has ever seen a Super Bowl in Florida that featured a Florida team.
No one alive has ever seen a Super Bowl with the city’s home team participating.
That’s because it never happened. Until now.
The Tampa Bay Bucs’ thrilling 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers Sunday in Green Bay, Wisconsin propelled the team into the Feb. 7 Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Bucs are the first home team to ever host a Super Bowl.
It is a dream come true for Bucs’ fans who began thinking of the Super Bowl when the team hired crusty veteran coach Bruce Arians and then lured perhaps the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, to the team as a free agent last summer. The hope was Brady, who has won six Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, could work his magic in Florida even at the age of 43.
A team that finished 7-9 last year actually believed it could make it to the Super Bowl. But, with a 7-5 record at one point of the season and some key injuries taking a toll, things looked bleak. Somehow, some way, the Bucs found their footing just in time.
A young, savagely aggressive defense and Brady’s sudden rapport with his receivers took its toll on opponents. The Bucs slipped into the playoffs as a wild card — meaning they had to win all their games on the road.
And they did. They won in Washington and they won a game as an underdog in New Orleans. Then it was off to Green Bay for a frigid National Football Conference championship game on the home turf of Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback many were touting as the league’s Most Valuable Player.
But, while Rodgers did play well and while Brady did throw three interceptions, the Bucs defense and Brady’s leadership and clutch play — like the touchdown pass with one second left in the first half on a fourth-down play — was enough to reward Arians with his first trip to the Super Bowl after a coaching career that began in 1989.
The Bucs return to the Super Bowl after an 18-year absence. The last Super Bowl for the team was in 2003 when they beat the Oakland Raiders, 48-21 in San Diego. That seems like ages ago for Bucs’ fans. And, those in attendance Feb. 7 will include thousands of Florida healthcare workers who were given tickets to the big game thanks to their commitment to serve during the pandemic. Some of them are from right here in Southwest Florida.
Tampa Bay will be alive and kicking the week of the Super Bowl. Despite the pandemic we expect businesses to be booming and a party atmosphere like none other. That could be a problem as far as spreading the coronavirus. But today, in the aftermath of an historic victory, that is not what people are thinking about.
They’re thinking our Bucs are in the Super Bowl. We have the greatest quarterback of all time leading them. We have a go-for-broke coach who everyone loves calling the shots. We’re on our home field. It’s time to bring the Lombardi Trophy home to Tampa Bay.
