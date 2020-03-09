OUR POSITION: We’re pleased The Florida International Air Show will fly this year despite the inability of the Punta Gorda Airport to play host for the event.
Talk about thinking outside the box. That’s exactly what the Florida International Air Show brass did after learning construction would make the Punta Gorda Airport unable to share its facilities with the annual event this year.
The Punta Gorda Airport is undergoing extensive construction and additions to its runways and facilities. While that work will not interrupt daily flights by Allegiant and private airplanes, trying to fit in an air show was a little too much. So, the air show committee and its volunteers faced a dilemma. Cancel the show for the next two years, or come up with another location.
They decided the show must go on.
The first idea — and the one that was chosen — was to have the air show along the harbor in Punta Gorda.
At first the location did not seem feasible to us. But that’s how much we know. The people who are planning the event have: a) a much better imagination than we do and b) a knowledge from past air shows of what is possible without a runway in front of the patrons.
“I think it will wind up being a pretty exciting thing ...” Dana Carr, chairman of the FIAS, told Sun reporter Daniel Sutphin. “People can watch from anywhere along the shoreline and enjoy the show.”
The best thing about the air show and its new location is it’s free. That’s right. You won’t have to buy a ticket — unless you want to sit in what is being planned as a reserved seating and/or VIP section.
Actually there was little choice but to offer free admission since the show will be visible to anyone from Fishermen’s Village to Interstate 75. The FIAS plans to offset costs by recruiting sponsors, applying for grants and using proceeds from food and items sold at the show (along with VIP tickets).
We would suggest the FIAS set up buckets for donations also — probably something they’ve already thought about since they appear to have gone over all aspects of relocating such a big event. The only thing organizers have faltered with so far is communication with the Punta Gorda police and fire departments. That was brought up at Wednesday’s City Council meeting and a promise was made to quickly remedy that situation.
There are still a few nuts and bolts to iron out. The main show area, however, will be Laishley Park. Patrons, though, will be able to settle all along both sides of the river and harbor to watch the event.
Parking might be an issue, but it should be no more of a challenge than other events like the Block Party, Wine and Jazz Festival and Funk Fest.
The Punta Gorda Airport, of course, will still play a major role in the show. Airplanes will be parked there and take off from there. And the changes and construction will not mean a lack of talented performers. A number of top acts are expected — including the United States Air Force F-16 team.
Mark Oct. 24-25 on your calendar, because we’re having an air show. And, it’s free.
