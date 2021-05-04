OUR POSITION: It’s only proper the Florida Supreme Court will decide how Marsy’s Law should be used pertaining to law officers who are involved in violent confrontations while on duty.
Surely we all knew it would come down to this.
After two lower courts in Florida came out with conflicting rulings on Marsy’s Law, the argument of whether the names of on-duty law officers involved in shootings should be protected is likely headed to the Florida Supreme Court. The city of Tallahassee and a group of state newspapers are asking the state’s top judicial entity to review the case and make a ruling on a controversy that has played out since Marsy’s Law became a constitutional amendment.
If somehow you missed an earlier editorial (one of several on the subject) or the guest column by former First District Court of Appeals Judge and Marsy’s Law counsel Paul Hawkes, here is the background.
Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee (Marsy) Ann Nicholas who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Only one week after her murder, Marsy’s mother was confronted by her daughter’s murderer in a grocery store. The family had no idea he was out of jail. Marsy’s brother, Dr. Henry T. Nicholas III, fought for a victim’s rights law that was passed in November 2008 — The California Victims’ Bill of Rights Act of 2008.
Nicholas started a nationwide movement to get states to adopt similar bills and Florida voters added Marsy’s Law to the state constitution in 2018. Among the provisions the law allows for victims of any crime or violence to have their names protected from the public.
Law enforcement bureaus in Florida have adopted that provision to shield the names of any officers who use physical force in an arrest. That decision came to a head when Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Englewood resident Bradley Rundle the evening of June 24, 2019 — firing 48 rounds at him until he fell to the ground dead. The CCSO has refused to this day to name the deputies involved.
And again, on Feb. 6, 2020, a CCSO officer shot and killed a man who jumped out of a car after he was pulled over in Port Charlotte at 1:30 a.m. The man had a gun and fired a shot before he was shot three times and killed.
In neither case do we believe there was any wrongdoing by law officers. But we do not believe their names should be protected because they had to kill someone in the line of duty.
When the same thing happened in Tallahassee, the police department was sued. And, Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson ruled the names of officers should not be kept secret. His decision, however, was recently overruled by the 1st District Court of Appeals.
This week, the city of Tallahassee and a group of newspapers asked the Florida Supreme Court to take up the case.
“With respect for the court’s opinion and appreciation of the difficult work performed by police officers every day, the decision has far-reaching implications related to public transparency and is deserving of final review by Florida’s highest court,” said Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson in a Tallahassee Democrat story.
We have pleaded for the courts, or the Florida Legislature, to clear up Marsy’s Law and how it pertains to law enforcement or victims of automobile accidents and so on. We believe the Supreme Court of Florida should examine the ramifications carefully and hand down a ruling that will once and for all guarantee this constitutional amendment lives up to its intent, and nothing more.
