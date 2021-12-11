OUR POSITION: Florida Power & Light’s newest rate increase just does not add up — except for the utility’s bottom line.
We wrote a month ago to warn everyone who is connected to FPL electricity to expect a juicy rate increase in 2022.
This week we learned, however, that the rate increase approved by the Public Service Commission will be even higher than what we expected.
It’s hard to swallow that the PSC, which has always been very cozy with FPL, would continue to allow that utility to raise rates and blame it on natural gas costs. But it’s happening, again.
To understand how unfair this seems, you have to look at recent history.
Earlier this year, the PSC unanimously supported a four-year rate settlement with the utility that calls for a $692 million increase in base rates in January and another increase of $560 million in 2023. Additional increases are planned in 2024 and 2025 to pay for solar projects.
Under that plan, consumers were already in line to see an average monthly bill to increase by 18% through 2025 with the biggest jump in costs planned for 2022. FPL estimated that would increase the average cost of consumption from about $102 a month to about $114 a month, rounding off numbers.
Then, the utility went back to the PSC and requested another rate increase because it said the cost of natural gas was soaring. The PSC said “okay” and announced this past week that your FPL bill will go up another $6.82 or so a month for average consumption. It is called a fuel-cost adjustment.
We asked FPL about the need to adjust bills for their cost of natural gas.
“The Florida Public Service Commission approved FPL’s request to adjust the fuel charge portion of customer bills, effective Jan. 1, 2022. This request is separate from our recently approved rate settlement agreement,” Jack Eble, company spokesman, said in an email to The Daily Sun.
“While FPL continues to make investments to improve the fuel efficiency of its power plants and invest in solar generation, natural gas prices have increased sharply in 2021 due to increased global demand and supply restrictions, and increased fuel costs now account for more than half of the expected total bill increase in 2022,” he continued. “It’s important to note that FPL does not make a profit on the fuel it uses to provide energy to customers. And, even with the adjustment to the fuel charge, FPL bills will continue to be well below the national average next year.”
Fair enough, but a national news report Wednesday said natural gas prices have gone down 11% this month alone.
So who is FP&L buying its natural gas from?
Everyone in this day and age needs electricity. We need it to cool our homes in summer, to heat them in winter, to provide light, heat our water and normally to cook with. And, if you want some frills, you need it for the internet, television and music.
It’s essential. FPL knows that. They are not going to lose customers by raising rates, although they may see a few fall behind in paying bills and face being cut off.
In this COVID world, there are many households still hurting and many people afraid to go back to work or unable to go back to work. There are many families who lost a member to COVID — a member who may have been the bread winner.
Higher electric bills are a burden they could do without. Maybe someday, someone on the PSC will think about that when they rubber stamp FPL’s request for a rate hike.
