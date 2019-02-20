OUR POSITION: Charlotte and Sarasota: from positive to very positive.
From our vantage point, we often get to examine the differences and similarities in public services, operations and amenities in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
It comes with the territory, literally, in a readership that straddles two counties.
What makes Charlotte Charlotte? Same for Sarasota. What do people in each think about their community? And how do perceptions in one compare to the other? Comparisons always are going to be made. It’s short hop from Port Charlotte to North Port, or from Rotonda and Englewood East to Englewood-Sarasota and South Venice.
One tool gives us a glimpse of attitudes toward the quality of life and public services in each county: It is a citizen survey done on behalf of the county governments.
It would be unfair to draw too many conclusions from these public surveys. The methodology used to compile the data was different, the questions were more or less detailed, and the emphasis varied. They don’t match up exactly.
Still, we couldn’t help put then side by side and wonder what little they may tell us. To varying degrees, clearly, the people who live here like it a lot. To varying degrees.
Start with Sarasota.
Last year, the county conducted its 27th annual Citizen Opinion Survey, which is conducted by the political science department of the University of South Florida.
Most impressive was the overall impression of the quality of life.
Some 52 percent rated it “good.” Another 45 percent thought it was “excellent.” Only 3 percent rated “fair.” On a percentage basis none through it “poor.”
Overall, 97 percent positive. Hard to beat that.
Asked their top concerns, 24 percent worried about over-development and growth; 10 percent crime; 5 percent traffic; and 4 percent jobs. Some 19 percent actually thought there were “no serious problems.”
In addition, 80 percent thought the availability of jobs was the biggest issue facing county residents. (Some 46 percent said it was “most important.) The second highest issue overall was public safety, followed by “services for the elderly” and “services for the homeless.”
Charlotte County’s data was a part of the National Citizens Survey and was intended to assess overall “community livability.”
The big number here was the 86 percent of respondents who felt positive about Charlotte overall. Lower but in the same ballpark as Sarasota.
Some 87 percent said they’d recommend the county. The same percentage thought it was a good place to retire, but only 56 percent believed it was a good place to raise children. We wish they’d asked the same question in Sarasota, which, it seems to us, generally takes pride in its higher-ranked school system.
The “overall natural environment” got only 72 percent positive response n Charlotte. Just over half (55 percent) had a positive response about “new development,” 50 percent positive about “housing options” and only 35 percent about “affordable housing.” Just 53 percent were positive about the “overall built environment” and 63 percent about “public places.”
Again, don’t jump to conclusions. The consultants who did Sarasota’s survey said the results were generally higher than other counties they surveyed, but not a lot. Charlotte’s analysts said the county was “similar to other communities across the nation.”
Still, though, it’s hard to avoid the impression Sarasota residents have a more positive view of their place. Make of it what you will.
