OUR POSITION: The gesture by Southwest Florida Water Management District to trim taxes is appreciated almost as much as the district’s efforts to conserve a valuable piece of land in our backyard.
You won’t be able to run out and buy a new car with your savings, but the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s decision to trim its millage rate is a nice gift.
The district, also known as SWIFTMUD, is set to approve a rolled-back rate of 0.2260 mill for the fiscal year 2023 budget. That, according to a press release, is 10.8% lower than the current rate of 9.2535. The big picture looks even sweeter as it will save taxpayers in the district about $15.5 million — leaving a 2023 fiscal year budget of $212.9 million.
As for the single consumer, if you own a $150,000 home with a $50,000 homestead exemption the tax will be $22.60 a year. Not bad at all considering you can turn on your tap or fire up the washing machine every day and know you will have water.
But that’s not the only good news coming from the agency that is responsible for water projects in Sarasota and part of Charlotte counties along with Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sumter counties, as well as portions of Highlands, Lake, Levy, Marion and Polk counties.
The district teamed up with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Division of State Lands (DSL) to buy a 4,357-acre conservation easement over a portion of the approximately 16,315-acre Carlton Horse Creek Ranch. DSL plans to negotiate a conservation easement over the remaining 11,958 acres, according to a press release.
Horse Creek Ranch is located across both Hardee and DeSoto counties, in the southwest corner of Hardee County and the northwest corner of DeSoto County. The acquisition is great news not only for DeSoto County but every county SWIFTMUD serves.
It allows better opportunities for preservation and protection of water and resources along approximately 11 miles of Horse Creek, which is a major tributary to the Peace River — our major source of water. The conservation easement area consists of approximately 76% uplands and 24% wetlands.
“This is a chance to save one of the largest functional pieces of the Peace River Watershed,” Charles Lee, director of Advocacy for Audubon Florida said according to the press release. “When you look at a satellite image to the north and south, it’s the only place that has a shot of staying natural. It’s rich in wildlife and water resources.”
Horse Creek Ranch sits entirely within the Florida Wildlife Corridor and has always been a critical and controversial water source in the ongoing negotiations over phosphate mining in the area. The acquisition supports Gov. Ron DeSantis’ goal of protecting Florida’s springs, waterways and natural systems.
Cost of the land is $13,780,593. It was paid for with funds from the sale of district surplus properties. Acquisition of Horse Creek Ranch is consistent with the District’s Florida Forever Workplan and the Florida Forever Act.
The property has been owned for many years by the Doyle Carlton family.
Doyle Carlton said he is confident the sale will result in the land and water resources being protected forever.
We certainly hope that’s the case. One thing we believe is that SWIFTMUD continues to do its job protecting our water resources and planning ahead to best serve its customers.
