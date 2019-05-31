For the next week, Floridians can save cash on hurricane supplies.
Starting yesterday and continuing through June 6 anything on a list of supplies that might be needed in a hurricane emergency can be purchased tax free.
You do plan to stock up on hurricane supplies, right?
We realize not everyone gets worked up and runs out to buy all the essentials you might need if a hurricane strikes. That's your prerogative. But failing to stock up and hoping the big one doesn't hit goes against conventional logic.
Besides, some of the stuff on the tax-free list are items we can use every day. Why not save some cash?
How about batteries? Any AA, AAA, C, D, 6-volt and 9-volt battery or pack of batteries that sell for $30 or less will be tax free. You can always use batteries.
Need an ice cooler? Any non-electric ice cooler up to $30 is also tax free. That can always be used to hold some cold drinks next time you go fishing.
Portable generators are on the list. Any portable generator $750 or less in price is tax free. Generators are the big ticket item any time a hurricane hits.
Tarps, bungee cords, fuel cans and all kinds of other stuff will be tax free also.
Floridians are expected to save about $800,000 in taxes on hurricane-related items this year. You could be one of them.
For a complete list of items that will be tax exempt, go to FloridaRevenue.com/DisasterPrep.
