Following a year off from an in-person event, the Alzheimer’s Association is once again sponsoring its Walk to End Alzheimer’s and reaching out to the community to put their best foot forward and help stamp out this terrible disease.
There are two walks scheduled in Charlotte County for Saturday, Oct. 2. One starts at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.
Another walk is planned by the Rotonda West Woman’s Club and the Rotonda West Homeowner’s Association and starts at Broadmoor Park, Rotonda West. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.; the walk starts at 9 a.m. You can make it a short stroll or walk all three miles. You can buy a Rotonda West Walks the Walk T-shirt for $12 or wear a purple T-shirt to honor the fight to end Alzheimer’s. For more information, contact Jennifer Cope 816-678-4045, jennylynncope@gmail.com.
More than 6 million Americans are dealing with this mind-robbing disease, which is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. In Florida alone there are almost 600,000 living with the disease.
The impact of Alzheimer’s not only limits the victim but puts family members in the position of caring for those who are stricken. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a nationwide event and is the association’s largest money-making outreach of the year.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support, according to a press release. To learn more about the disease and its treatment, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.
