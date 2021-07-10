OUR POSITION: Are Tampa Bay pro sports teams suddenly the envy of the world?
The Tampa Bay Lightning have firmly entrenched themselves as the model for National Hockey League franchises. And that should be no surprise as most every Major League Baseball team envies the thrifty success of the Tampa Bay Rays and the National Football League is still recovering from the sudden domination by the Tampa Bay Bucs.
Let’s all agree. Tampa Bay is a sports town. And Tampa Bay just might soon be the sports capital of the United States, if not the world.
Hyperbole? We think not — although we’re sure Los Angeles, New York and even Chicago, with much longer histories and a longer list of championships, might argue.
Wednesday’s sensational 1-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens catapulted the Lightning to their second straight Stanley Cup championship. Couple those two with a title in 2004 and it is an amazing rise to the top for a team that did not exist until Phil and Tony Esposito, and their backers, won the rights to expand the NHL into Tampa Bay. The first season was 1992, just 28 years ago.
The Lightning’s rise to championship contention has been fraught with highs and lows. The team’s first home was Tampa’s 11,000-seat Expo Hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds. It would move to Florida Suncoast Dome (a building originally designed for baseball) in St. Petersburg, which was dubbed the ThunderDome, before finally landing in a new arena in downtown Tampa, the Ice Palace — which three names later is now Amalie Arena.
There were various owners that came and went as the team had good seasons and bad and at one time was more than $100 million in debt and could not play some of the taxes it owed.
All that is long forgotten with three NHL championships and some of the top talent in the league on board.
The victory this week means the Stanley Cup and the Lombardi Trophy, given to the National Football League’s Super Bowl champs, are resting easy in Tampa.
The Tampa Bay Bucs secured the NFL championship just a few months ago with a resounding run to the 2021 title behind Coach Bruce Arians, quarterback Tom Brady and a host of talented players.
But, like the Lightning, the Bucs had their struggles at first — suffering 26 consecutive losses in their first two seasons and 14 consecutive losing seasons from 1983 to 1996.
The team’s first Super Bowl win in 2002 turned things around and this second Super Bowl victory was even sweeter. The fact the Bucs have every starter returning for next year bodes well for another Tampa Bay team to possibly win back-to-back national championships.
And then we have the Rays, possibly the best team to never win a World Series. Why just this week a combination of pitchers hurled a seven-inning no-hitter for the Rays.
The team, which normally has one of the two or three lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball, has won the American League East title in 2008, 2010 and 2020 and captured the American League championship in 2008 and 2020, only to lose in the World Series.
Congratulations to the Lightning. And thanks for reminding us that Tampa Bay is rapidly becoming the city of champions.
