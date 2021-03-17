OUR POSITION: Florida is poised to join a majority of states that charge tax for online purchases and it’s well past time to do so.
While it is convenient, and it saves some money, making purchases online and not paying tax has been unfair to local businesses that are already struggling with the pandemic and the competition with the internet.
Florida’s Legislature is close to doing something about it.
The House Ways and Means Committee recently voted overwhelmingly to support HB 15 which requires out-of-state retailers to collect sales tax from all of us who make an online purchase. If approved and put into practice it should bring in close to $1 billion a year in revenue for a state that is struggling with the lost income from tourists.
The idea has been well received from the Florida Retail Federation — especially when the money will provide support for the state’s unemployment trust fund which was nearly depleted this past year as hundreds of thousands of Floridians filed for unemployment benefits. The bill, and its companion bill in the Senate, SB 50, sponsored by Sarasota Republican Sen. Joe Gruters, will help even the playing field between online retailers and Florida companies.
While bringing much-needed revenue into the state, the bill is lauded as one that would also help state businesses by holding down or eliminating a potential hike in unemployment taxes. Tying the bills to the unemployment tax fund was a change from the original bill that was initiated late last week by House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor and Sen. President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby.
Passage of the bills would be a major victory, in our opinion, for Florida businesses — especially the mom and pops that have been so badly impacted by the pandemic. For years the online giants have enjoyed business tilted in their favor by not having to collect tax on products sold online.
The new laws, once they are voted in and enforced, should do more than just collect taxes on products. It could mean a big boost for the state’s economy by businesses moving here, or at least opening offices or locations in the state, to avoid the online tax. That’s because the law would not tax online purchases for companies that have a physical presence in the state. The thinking is those companies would be selling items in the state and customers would be paying the tax, just like you do when you walk into a store and buy something.
Of course that is the premise now with out-of-state purchases. But few, if any, Florida residents comply with that requirement and the companies are not being forced to keep track of taxes and who pays. This new law, if and when it passes, would change all that.
Some charge that the bill would be a new tax on Floridians but that is not really so. And, by tying the revenue to unemployment benefits it protects businesses from the potential hike in those taxes.
The twin bills are supported by groups like the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Florida Retail Federation, Associated Industries of Florida and Amazon, which has a physical presence in Florida already and already remits sales taxes.
This is a law that has been bandied about in the Legislature and in private conversations for a long time. It’s passage will protect Florida businesses and bring new revenue into the state.
