OUR POSITION: A new training center for North Port would be very beneficial to the workforce throughout the area.
The idea of a new technical training center for North Port is exciting news — and much needed.
Every hospital CEO will tell you they need more nurses, X-ray techs and other skilled medical workers. Anyone who needs work done on their air conditioning system, an electrician, plumber or anyone with construction skills can attest to the need for more people who can perform those duties.
The Charlotte County Technical College has been a blessing for the community. But it can’t turn out enough graduates to meet the demand in a three or four-county area.
The Sarasota County School Board recently began talks with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and the city of North Port as to the need to produce more workers in these fields. A partnership between the three entities looks to be the best way to make a technical training center a reality.
The idea surfaced under former Sarasota School Superintendent Brennan Asplen and School Board member Tom Edwards said he didn’t want to see the project abandoned because of Asplen’s leaving.
Ron Dipillo, executive director of the school district’s Sarasota Technical College, outlined for school board members how a technical training center could be beneficial.
There is already a branch of the technical college in North Port that offers classes in trades, health care education and a hospitality curriculum. The school district has plans to expand the building and programs for North Port High students with the help of the North Port Chamber of Commerce and the Gulf Coast Builders Exchange.
A broader expansion to include medical training along with other trades would be a natural progression. Teaming up with Sarasota Memorial Hospital would also provide a natural source for guidance and training for medical workers along with a ready supply of employees.
Already the new hospital in Venice along with a planned hospital in North Port and a medical facility in Wellen Park will test the availability of staff to fill all the needed positions.
The lack of construction workers is already well known. The huge growth of Wellen Park and North Port has created a need for more workers who can fill the many jobs that are already available. A partnership with the Gulf Coast Builders Exchange would be smart as not only could the members help with equipment and planning the courses but they would be a conduit to jobs as soon as students complete their training.
Dipillo and other Sarasota County Schools staff were tasked with looking at the cost of a new facility, locations that would be readily available and ideal for the tech school and ways to staff the facility if and when it becomes a reality.
The School Board deserves kudos for pursuing this idea.
We like the idea of partnerships with the chamber along with builders and medical facilities to help guide this project and bring it to fruition. The needs are great and more and more high school students are beginning to see a future in trades and medical fields instead of college.
