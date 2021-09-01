OUR POSITION: There are indications people are getting serious about getting tested for Covid-19 and getting the vaccine.
There was a steady stream of cars visiting the Covid-19 testing site at North Port’s Dallas White Park Tuesday.
And it didn’t take a visitor long to notice a good number of those getting tested were school-age children, accompanied by their parents.
The North Port site, operated by the Sarasota County Department of Health and the city, has been a blessing for people who need a Covid-19 test. Whether they’re ill and want to find out if it’s the virus, need a negative test to work or just want assurance they are healthy, the site has been busy for days.
The same has been true in Charlotte County, but those needing a test have only been able to make an appointment with local pharmacies, Millennium Physician Group Walk-In Center at 2460 Tamiami Trail or MedExpress, 2200 Tamiami Trail.
That should change today.
Joe Pepe, director of the Charlotte County Department of Health, has been waiting for more than a week for a free, public testing site to open at the Mid-County Library in Port Charlotte. He said Tuesday that he expects the site to open today.
“It has been a challenge to get nurses and staff to serve the site,” Pepe said. “Nurses are in demand everywhere. But the plan is to open (Wednesday) in the parking lot of the library.”
Pepe said it is no surprise the North Port site was busy or that pharmacies taking appointments for testing were backed up.
“A lot of people are trying to get their kids tested to get them back in school,” he said of students who were out with symptoms or because of contact tracing.
He said few adults over the age of 65 are getting tested because they were the first to get the vaccine when the virus was rampant earlier this year. Small children and those in the 25-to-65 age group are dominating the testing now.
“It’s a combination of employees needing a negative test to go back to work and the school districts that are driving the numbers,” he said. “The kids want to get tested to rule out Covid if they have flu symptoms.”
Charlotte County has seen a slight drop in the average cases reported each day. Pepe said there are 30 to 100 cases a day reported recently but the numbers were significantly higher when schools first opened with 300 cases a day reported a couple of times before the numbers settle into the low 200s.
Pepe said the testing site, when it opens, and the monoclonal antibody therapy site in Englewood are starting to take a bite out of the high numbers of infections here. He said he hasn’t heard of unusual high numbers of people going to the monoclonal antibody site with few or no symptoms.
But they’re turning no one away there.
“They do look for people who should be in the emergency room,” he said. “People who go get the treatment often get a false sense of security. The antibody is for high-risk groups. We want to keep them out of the hospital.”
About 1,200 people have taken the antibody treatment the first week. That treatment will be available until the end of September and perhaps longer if needed. So far, it appears to be about 70% effective keeping people out of the hospital.
While much of this is good news, there are still too many people not wearing a mask and too many taking a chance by not getting the vaccine.
The health professionals are trying to make it easy to stay out of the hospital and not to get seriously ill. It is a mistake to not take advantage of the help available.
