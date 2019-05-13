Kudos are due for Florida lawmakers who managed to pass a bill this year strengthening Florida’s driving-while-texting law.
The new law will make texting-and-driving a primary offense, which means police need no other reason to pull over violators. Now, texting is a secondary offense. In reality, it is rarely used.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he will sign the bill into law. When he does, Florida will be the 44th state with a primary offense law.
The law includes a grace period during the remainder of this year, when warnings will be given and law enforcement publicizes the changes. When it goes into effect, a first-offense fine will be relatively low, $30 plus court costs that could bring the total to $108. But it should increase pressure on drivers who otherwise have ignored the law up until now, and it should help make the roads a little safer.
As an analysis in the South Florida Sun Sentinel noted, while the number of accidents rose by 11% from 2013 to 2016, the number of crashes caused by careless driving increased by four times that amount.
That trend needed to be reversed. Six years after passage, the “secondary offense” law had proven to be thoroughly ineffective. It was time to increase the ante.
