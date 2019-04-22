OUR POSITION: It’s time to strengthen Florida’s weak texting law.
Back in 1986, Florida first implemented an adult seat belt law, which made driving without buckling up a secondary offense. That meant police could cite motorists only if they saw another (primary) offense first.
A year after it went into effect, estimated seat belt usage jumped from pre-law 22 percent to more than 50 percent. Usage decreased again slightly, then climbed steadily thanks to various “soft” tactics — ad campaigns like “Operation Buckle Down” and eventually “Click It or Ticket.”
As the years went by and the advertising and law enforcement measures increased, seat belt usage climbed slowly. It was up above 80 percent when, finally, in 2009 the Florida Legislature got around to making the failure to use a seat belt a primary offense. Accordingly, if a cop saw you driving without a belt, he could pull you over and give you a ticket.
Usage swung up. Today, it’s above 90 percent. (And, still, it’s hard to believe one in 10 people don’t buckle up. Refresher: Anyone in a front seat must use a seat belt; anyone under 18 in any seat must be buckled in.)
Our seat belt history lesson is a guide for what could and should happen with another highway safety measure: texting. It took 23 years for this state to move from the secondary to primary offense stage for those avoiding or refusing to secure themselves with a belt while in a motor vehicle. We shouldn’t have to wait two decades for the texting-and-driving law to change.
After years of close-but-no-law failures, the Legislature in 2013 finally passed a texting law whose primary sponsor was Sen. Nancy Detert, now a Sarasota County commissioner.
It made texting while driving a secondary offense.
It helps dissuade texters, but it is too weak. We see texting occur every day on the roads — a car or truck weaving while the driver types on his/her iPhone. It’s dangerous: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that 3,450 people died from distracted driving in the U.S. in 2016.
Texting is a major distraction. But last year in this state, only 1,671 citations were issued for texting while driving. As reported in the Sun last year, enforcement issues were so difficult that the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office cited a mere eight drivers for texting in 2016; Sarasota County cited only 17.
That’s pathetically low, and the problem should be rectified.
This year, bills that would make texting a primary offense have advanced in various House and Senate committees, and passage in the full Legislature appears promising.
In recent weeks, the Senate stripped language from Senate Bill 76 that would have included distractions like combing hair, applying makeup, reading a book or petting a dog. It also would have banned talking on a cellphone. The revisions brought the Senate bill in line with House Bill 107, which is due up for a full House vote soon.
The broader bill faced too many objections, so this cleaner version may clear the way for the next, inevitable step forward.
We know texting is extremely unsafe. We also know it’s done all the time. It causes accidents. It costs lives. It’s time for something stronger to stop it.
