Only one month from now, Florida finally will get in line with 43 other states that have laws forbidding texting while driving a moving vehicle.
The new law is a step beyond what already exists — a good thing considering how ineffective the old law has been. Starting July 1, police will be able to stop drivers they observe texting while their vehicle is moving; for years now, police had to spot another violation first.
It’s difficult enough for law enforcement to be in the right place at the right time to see a potential violation; doubly so with the burden of a primary infraction. The result meant few people were given citations, although many drivers did it. Now, presumably, enforcement will increase — or, if nothing else, the threat of enforcement will increase — and drivers will think twice before picking up their phones.
Let’s hope.
Some 18 states have laws that ban all but hands-free cellphone use. Florida hasn’t done that. The new law allows texting while drivers are stopped at a light or stopped in traffic. Drivers will be able to use a GPS for navigation.
But any use of a hand-held phone in a school zone or work zone will become illegal.
Police also will be required to record the race and ethnicity of cited drivers. This will go into a data base to monitor whether enforcement is targeting minorities.
The simple fact is, texting while driving is dangerous. We all know it. Anyone who has done it understands how distracting and dangerous it can be. Everyone, we suspect, has observed cars swerving while the driver fiddles with a cell phone.
We hope police will be vigorous in enforcement. We hope drivers will just stop doing it.
