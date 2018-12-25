OUR POSITION: Florida's weak texting law should be strengthened.
Just five years after Florida passed a law to stop people from putting themselves and others at risk by texting while driving, stronger legislation is being backed by advocates whose personal tragedy highlights the consequences.
At a press conference in Tampa this week, the parents of Logan Andrew Scherer stood with Republican Rep. Jackie Toledo to reinforce the need for stronger legislation.
Logan Scherer, 9, was killed in 2016 when a speeding driver slammed into the rear of the family's Mazda SUV on Interstate 75. The driver, Gregory Andriotis, was eventually charged with vehicular homicide. He allegedly was fiddling with his phone at the time of the crash — not noticing the red taillights of cars stopped well ahead of him.
Five vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction accident. Logan, who was in the back seat, was killed. Also injured were his 3-year-old sister and his parents, Jordan and Brooke.
They survived, and the parents have now begun the “Living for Logan Foundation” to fight distracted driving and lobby for tougher laws.
“We don't want anyone to find themselves in the horrible position of being responsible for the death of a child because you were doing something that so many of us are guilty of doing on a daily basis without even thinking,” Brooke Scherer said at the press conference, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
“No text, no phone call, could be worth that risk."
This is true, of course. Also true is the fact that Florida's law does not adequately address the continuing problem.
The state's texting law passed in 2013 after many years failed attempts thwarted by key legislators in powerful committee positions. Given the frustrating political reality, any proposal needed to be watered down to get through past the roadblocks. Finally came something sponsored by then-Sen. Nancy Detert of Venice, who is now a Sarasota County commissioner. While weak, the law was, on the whole, a plus.
The weakness come from the fact that texting a secondary offense. That means police officers need to have another cause before they can pull someone over for texting. It is difficult to enforce, and figures show drivers are rarely cited. A report in the Sun earlier this year noted only eight drivers had been cited for texting while driving in Charlotte County in 2016, and 17 in Sarasota County.
Obviously, anyone who drives knows this unsafe practice is far more widespread. We've all seen close calls, if not accidents.
Rep. Toledo's bill would bring dramatic change: Beyond texting, it would forbid drivers from some much as holding smartphone when behind the wheel.
“This bill is a hands-free ban, so it doesn’t matter what you’re doing,” Toledo said.
That does seem extreme, and it's doubtful the Legislature would make such a large leap.
But it's a good starting point. A fair compromise might be a law that moves Florida forward by making texting a primary offense. Texting is a primary offense in 46 states. In all, 16 have a “hands-free” ban like that proposed by Rep. Toledo. The latest was Georgia, which saw a 25 percent drop in road fatalities the one month after the ban took effect.
Five years is enough time to test the law: It was a worthy effort, but it isn't working. Time for something stronger.
